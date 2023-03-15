        <
          Capitals-Rangers - Top moments from "Big City Greens Classic"

          Mika Zibanejad scores first goal at NHL Big City Greens Classic (0:40)

          Take a look at Mika Zibanejad's opening goal at the "Big City Greens" rink. (0:40)

          9:54 PM ET
          • ESPN

          You might have noticed the Washington Capitals-New York Rangers game looked a little different. Was that Cricket Green playing for the Rangers?

          Tuesday's game was a first-of-its-kind production: A live hockey game rendered into an animated series in real-time and virtually recreated the action on the ice at Madison Square Garden. It featured characters from the Disney animated series "Big City Greens," which debuted in 2018.

          Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring and New York never looked back as the Rangers won the game, 5-3.

          Here are some of the top moments from the broadcast:

          Another look at Patrick Kane's welcome to the Big City

          Greatest in-game interview of all-time?

          Chicken referee gives an in-game interview

          The chicken referee talks about how the Capitals-Rangers game has gone.

          Sorry, Gramma

          Matt Irwin scores on Gramma Green for the Capitals

          Matt Irwin beats Rangers goalie Gramma Green to trim the Capitals' deficit.

          Inside the Wayne Gretzky chase

          One for the fans

          "Big City Greens" fans love this Patrick Kane goal

          Times Circle is abuzz after Patrick Kane puts the Rangers up two goals.

          Early equalizer

          Nicolas Aube-Kubel's goal gets the "Big City Greens" treatment

          Check out Nicolas Aube-Kubel's equalizer at the Big City Greens Classic.

          Penalty box views

          Vasquez patrols the penalty box during Big City Greens Classic

          The "Big City Greens" very own Vasquez monitors the sin bin after Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom commits a penalty.