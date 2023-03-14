Carolina Hurricanes star right wing Andrei Svechnikov will have season-ending surgery this week, dealing a potentially massive blow to their Stanley Cup aspirations.

The team announced on Tuesday that Svechnikov, 22, will undergo reconstructive surgery on his right ACL on Thursday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"After further consultation with global experts in this field, it has been determined that the best course of action for Andrei's future is to have this surgery, and to have it done by our team orthopedist, Dr. Marty Isbell," said president and general manager Don Waddell. "We're confident that Andrei will make a full recovery."

Svechnikov played 17 minutes in a loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 11 and then missed the Hurricanes' loss against the New Jersey Devils on the following night. He had an MRI and met with team doctors Monday. The team sought a second opinion, but their worst fears were confirmed as Svechnikov was ruled out for the season.

The fifth-year winger has 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) in 64 games this season, tied for second on the Hurricanes. This is the second major setback to the Hurricanes' offense in 2023, as forward Max Pacioretty suffered a torn Achilles in January and remains on injured reserve.

Carolina tops the Metropolitan Division with a .723 points percentage lead over second-place New Jersey.