          NHL playoff standings update: Connor Bedard lottery reset

          Connor Bedard wants NHL fans to know about him

          Connor Bedard sits down with Emily Kaplan and talks about how he wants to be seen by fans of the NHL.

          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          There have been some incredibly busy nights on the NHL schedule recently, with many playoff contenders battling it out for those precious points. Tonight is not one of those nights.

          Six of the eight teams in action are in draft lottery positions right now, and while two of them -- the Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals -- can almost see a pathway to a wild card if they squint their eyes a certain way, the other four have a combined playoff chance percentage of about 4%. But that just means it's time for another dive into the NHL draft lottery projections!

          For those who haven't been paying close attention to draft prospects yet, a franchise-altering forward named Connor Bedard is tearing up the WHL this season, and will be the first name off the board this June. Unlike some other leagues, the worst team doesn't automatically get the first pick; instead, a weighted lottery occurs, where teams can move up a maximum of 10 spots via two draws. In other words, any team that finishes 11th or worse has a crack at drafting Bedard, thus accelerating their rebuild/retool.

          Tonight's slate features two of the bottom four teams -- the Columbus Blue Jackets (49 points, 15 regulation wins in 67 games) and Anaheim Ducks (54, 12 in 68) -- squaring off in SoCal. Meanwhile, the aforementioned Sabres and Capitals will play the Philadelphia Flyers (59, 22 in 67) and the St. Louis Blues (63, 21 in 67), respectively.

          There could be movement in the Bedard standings by tomorrow morning, and be sure to set your calendar for May 8 at 7 p.m. ET, when the draft lottery will be broadcast live on ESPN.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Pittsburgh Penguins
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Friday's games

          Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
          Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
          Columbus Blue Jackets at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

          Thursday's scoreboard

          Florida Panthers 9, Montreal Canadiens 5
          New York Rangers 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 2
          Tampa Bay Lightning 4, New Jersey Devils 3 (SO)
          Colorado Avalanche 5, Ottawa Senators 4
          Chicago Blackhawks 2, Nashville Predators 1
          Boston Bruins 3, Winnipeg Jets 0
          Edmonton Oilers 4, Dallas Stars 1
          Arizona Coyotes 3, Vancouver Canucks 2
          Calgary Flames 7, Vegas Golden Knights 2
          Los Angeles Kings 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 1
          Seattle Kraken 2, San Jose Sharks 1 (OT)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 44
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 131
          Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: vs. CAR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 52%
          Tragic number: 25

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 88
          Next game: @ PHI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 13%
          Tragic number: 24

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 20

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 85
          Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 21

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 71
          Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 8

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 119
          Next game: @ TOR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 115
          Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 94
          Next game: @ NYR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 70%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 50%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 87
          Next game: vs. STL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 12%
          Tragic number: 21

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 72
          Next game: vs. BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 11

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: @ ANA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          Central Division

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ DET (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 94
          Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 59%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 26%
          Tragic number: 28

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 77
          Next game: @ WSH (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 14

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 75
          Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 65
          Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: vs. VAN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 93%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 26%
          Tragic number: 23

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 77
          Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 14

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 65
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 62
          Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 12

          4. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22

          6. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18

          7. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 18

          8. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 19

          9. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26

          12. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25

          15. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 29

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25

          Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.