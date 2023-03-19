        <
          NHL playoff watch: The Sabres' path to the postseason

          7:40 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          On Wednesday, we pondered whether the Buffalo Sabres or Washington Capitals -- who were facing off that night -- could earn themselves a playoff spot. Prior to that game, the Sabres' playoff chances stood at 16%, per FiveThirtyEight.

          The Caps would win that night's game via shootout, and the Sabres would go on to lose Friday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2. Their playoff chances are now at 7%.

          If there is a path for Buffalo to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2010-11, it begins with Sunday's matchup against the Boston Bruins (1 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+). Thus far this season, the Bruins have won two games cleanly (3-1 on Nov. 12 and 7-1 on March 2), while the Sabres won 4-3 in OT on New Years Eve. A win against the Bruins might be a tough assignment based on what we saw against Philly on Friday.

          Beyond Sunday, six of the Sabres' final 13 games will be against teams currently in playoff position. They'll also face their fellow wild-card seekers -- the Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators -- one time apiece.

          So this is not an impossible task, but it's certainly a tough one. The good news: The Sabres will play a game on the season's final day against the basement-dwelling Columbus Blue Jackets, so they'll be in a good spot if they happen to need just two extra points to push them into the postseason.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Colorado Avalanche vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Sunday's games

          Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 1 p.m.
          Washington Capitals at Minnesota Wild, 2 p.m. (NHLN)
          Columbus Blue Jackets at Vegas Golden Knights, 4 p.m.
          Nashville Predators at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
          Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m.
          New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Vancouver Canucks at Anaheim Ducks, 8 p.m.

          Saturday's scoreboard

          Colorado Avalanche 5, Detroit Red Wings 1
          Boston Bruins 5, Minnesota Wild 2
          Winnipeg Jets 3, Nashville Predators 2 (OT)
          Edmonton Oilers 6, Seattle Kraken 4
          Carolina Hurricanes 5, Philadelphia Flyers 4 (OT)
          Florida Panthers 4, New Jersey Devils 2
          Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Ottawa Senators 4 (SO)
          Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Montreal Canadiens 3
          New York Rangers 6, Pittsburgh Penguins 0
          Dallas Stars 6, Calgary Flames 5 (OT)
          Vancouver Canucks 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 (SO)
          Arizona Coyotes 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2
          New York Islanders 4, San Jose Sharks 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 109
          Regulation wins: 45
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 131
          Next game: @ BUF (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 111
          Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. NJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ DET (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 63%
          Tragic number: 25

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 87
          Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 7%
          Tragic number: 22

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: @ PIT (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 19

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: vs. FLA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 19

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 70
          Next game: vs. TB (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 6

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 118
          Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 113
          Next game: @ TB (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: vs. NSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: s. TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 63%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: vs. OTT (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 60%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 5%
          Tragic number: 19

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 74
          Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 59
          Next game: @ VGK (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. CHI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 102
          Next game: vs. WSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: @ STL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 71%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 22%
          Tragic number: 25

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 78
          Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 12

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 76
          Next game: @ WPG (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 64
          Next game: @ COL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 101
          Next game: vs. SJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 99
          Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 89%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: @ LA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 21%
          Tragic number: 20

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 78
          Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 12

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 67
          Next game: vs. VAN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 61
          Next game: @ EDM (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 23

          7. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18

          8. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 20

          9. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 22

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26

          12. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25

          15. Calgary Flames

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 25

          16. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 30

          Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.