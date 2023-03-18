San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer will boycott the team's warmup skate before its home game against the New York Islanders on Saturday because his teammates will wear jerseys that support the LGBTQIA+ community.

As part of a weeklong series of events that the team says "continue a long-standing commitment of allyship with the LGBTQIA+ community," San Jose players will wear special jerseys for Sharks Pride Night that are designed by Houyee Chow, a queer artist from San Jose. The jerseys, featuring a Pride crest and a "Love Wins" patch, will be auctioned off after the game for charity to raise funds for Adolescent Counseling Services.

Reimer said the Pride Night jerseys conflict with his Christian beliefs. He will be available to play in the game, according to coach David Quinn.

"For all 13 years of my NHL career, I have been a Christian -- not just in title but in how I choose to live my daily. I have a personal faith in Jesus Christ, who died on a cross for my sins and, in response, asks me to love everyone and to follow Him. I have no hate in my heart for anyone and I have always strived to treat everyone that I encounter with respect and kindness," Reimer said in a statement.

"In this specific instance, I am choosing not to endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in my life. I strongly believe that every person has value and worth and the LGBTQIA+ community, like all others, should be welcomed in all aspects of the game of hockey."

Reimer, who is in his second year in San Jose, started discussions with the team regarding Pride Night almost a year ago. The team has publicly supported his decision not to participate in warmups.

"We acknowledge and accept the rights of individuals to express themselves, including how or whether they choose to express their beliefs, regardless of the cause or topic," the team said in a statement. "As an organization, we will not waver in our support of the LGBTQIA+ community and continue to encourage others to engage in active allyship."

Reimer's decision comes after months of NHL teams and players opting not to acknowledge Pride Night during warmups this season.

In January, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov did not participate in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey "to stay true to myself and my religion," which he identified as Russian Orthodox.

The Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers both indicated they would wear special jerseys on their Pride Nights -- the Wild announcing a charity auction for them, the Rangers sending an announcement to season-ticket holders -- only to opt out of wearing them before their games.

While some NHL teams wear jerseys for Pride Night, many use rainbow-colored Pride tape on sticks instead. Reimer believes there's a difference between using that stick tape and wearing a jersey.

"Some guys don't do the tape and some guys do. (The tape) is not as mandatory or in your face. So when it comes to jerseys, then it's definitely more of a decision and it kind of amounts to something like this if you choose not to wear the jersey," Reimer said after practice. "When I saw other teams starting to wear jerseys, I knew that would intersect with my Christian faith."

Reimer is an unrestricted free agent this summer and acknowledged that his decision could impact his future in the market.

"I'd be lying if I said that wasn't something that crossed my mind honestly," Reimer said. "I'm sure there's people in management or ownership that won't look favorably on this. At the same time, I hope that there's another handful of people in management or ownership that respect me for standing up for what I believe in and that's a big part of who I am."

Reimer has appeared in 35 games for the Sharks, going 10-17-7 with an .895 save percentage and a 3.26 goals-against average. He previously played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes.