Last season, the Calgary Flames won the Pacific Division crown, and made it to the second round of the playoffs before losing to Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in the latest round of the Battle of Alberta.

It was a summer of drastic change for the Flames. Out were forwards Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan, in were forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri, along with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. Nevertheless, the sportsbooks had them as an 18-to-1 Stanley Cup favorite in the fall, and they landed eighth in the ESPN preseason power rankings.

The playoffs remain a possibility for the club, but they are on the outside looking in as they take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight (10:30 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+); they are six points and five regulation wins behind the Seattle Kraken, while they are four points and four regulation wins behind the Winnipeg Jets. FiveThirtyEight gives them a 28% chance of getting to the playoffs.

The Flames beat the Kings 6-4 back on Nov. 14, and lost 4-3 in OT on Dec. 22. After tonight's game, the two teams play again on March 28.

Aside from the games against L.A., the Flames play seven of their 10 other remaining games against teams that are in great draft lottery position, one game against the division-leading Vegas Golden Knights, and one against the Nashville Predators, who are fighting for one of those same wild-card spots. There is certainly a path for a late run to the playoffs.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Monday's games

Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's scoreboard

Boston Bruins 7, Buffalo Sabres 0

Minnesota Wild 5, Washington Capitals 3

Vegas Golden Knights 7, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

New York Rangers 7, Nashville Predators 0

St. Louis Blues 3, Winnipeg Jets 0

New Jersey Devils 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Vancouver Canucks 2, Anaheim Ducks 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

x - Boston Bruins

Points: 111

Regulation wins: 46

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 132

Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 111

Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 11

Points pace: 104

Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 92

Next game: @ DET (Monday)

Playoff chances: 64%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 86

Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 4%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 84

Next game: @ PIT (Monday)

Playoff chances: 2%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 83

Next game: vs. FLA (Monday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 70

Next game: vs. TB (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 6

Metropolitan Division

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 118

Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 12

Points pace: 114

Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 12

Points pace: 108

Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 11

Points pace: 92

Next game: s. TOR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 65%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 93

Next game: vs. OTT (Monday)

Playoff chances: 62%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 84

Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 3%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 74

Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 10

e - Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 58

Next game: @ WSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 12

Points pace: 103

Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 14

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. CHI (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 11

Points pace: 94

Next game: vs. ARI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 64%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 92

Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 18%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 80

Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 12

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 76

Next game: @ WPG (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 7

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 64

Next game: @ COL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 108

Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 12

Points pace: 105

Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 12

Points pace: 101

Next game: vs. SJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 99

Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 91%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 90

Next game: @ LA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 28%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 80

Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 12

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 66

Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 61

Next game: @ EDM (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 30

Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16: