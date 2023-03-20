Last season, the Calgary Flames won the Pacific Division crown, and made it to the second round of the playoffs before losing to Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in the latest round of the Battle of Alberta.
It was a summer of drastic change for the Flames. Out were forwards Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan, in were forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri, along with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. Nevertheless, the sportsbooks had them as an 18-to-1 Stanley Cup favorite in the fall, and they landed eighth in the ESPN preseason power rankings.
The playoffs remain a possibility for the club, but they are on the outside looking in as they take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight (10:30 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+); they are six points and five regulation wins behind the Seattle Kraken, while they are four points and four regulation wins behind the Winnipeg Jets. FiveThirtyEight gives them a 28% chance of getting to the playoffs.
The Flames beat the Kings 6-4 back on Nov. 14, and lost 4-3 in OT on Dec. 22. After tonight's game, the two teams play again on March 28.
Aside from the games against L.A., the Flames play seven of their 10 other remaining games against teams that are in great draft lottery position, one game against the division-leading Vegas Golden Knights, and one against the Nashville Predators, who are fighting for one of those same wild-card spots. There is certainly a path for a late run to the playoffs.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Monday's games
Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).
Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. (NHLN)
Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.
San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's scoreboard
Boston Bruins 7, Buffalo Sabres 0
Minnesota Wild 5, Washington Capitals 3
Vegas Golden Knights 7, Columbus Blue Jackets 2
New York Rangers 7, Nashville Predators 0
St. Louis Blues 3, Winnipeg Jets 0
New Jersey Devils 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
Vancouver Canucks 2, Anaheim Ducks 1
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
x - Boston Bruins
Points: 111
Regulation wins: 46
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 13
Points pace: 132
Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 13
Points pace: 111
Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 11
Points pace: 104
Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 92
Next game: @ DET (Monday)
Playoff chances: 64%
Tragic number: 25
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 86
Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 4%
Tragic number: 20
Ottawa Senators
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 84
Next game: @ PIT (Monday)
Playoff chances: 2%
Tragic number: 19
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 83
Next game: vs. FLA (Monday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 19
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 70
Next game: vs. TB (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 6
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 14
Points pace: 118
Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New Jersey Devils
Points: 97
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 12
Points pace: 114
Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 12
Points pace: 108
Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 11
Points pace: 92
Next game: s. TOR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 65%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 13
Points pace: 93
Next game: vs. OTT (Monday)
Playoff chances: 62%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Points pace: 84
Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 3%
Tragic number: 17
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 74
Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 10
e - Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 58
Next game: @ WSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Dallas Stars
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 12
Points pace: 104
Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 12
Points pace: 103
Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 14
Points pace: 104
Next game: vs. CHI (Monday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 11
Points pace: 94
Next game: vs. ARI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 64%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 92
Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 18%
Tragic number: 23
St. Louis Blues
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 80
Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 12
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 76
Next game: @ WPG (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 7
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 64
Next game: @ COL (Monday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 12
Points pace: 108
Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 12
Points pace: 105
Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 12
Points pace: 101
Next game: vs. SJ (Monday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Seattle Kraken
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 13
Points pace: 99
Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 91%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 90
Next game: @ LA (Monday)
Playoff chances: 28%
Tragic number: 20
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 80
Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 12
e - Anaheim Ducks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 66
Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 61
Next game: @ EDM (Monday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.
1. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 15
2. San Jose Sharks
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 14
3. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
4. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 13
5. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 18
6. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 23
7. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 20
8. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 19
9. St. Louis Blues
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 23
10. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24
11. Ottawa Senators
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 26
12. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 25
13. Washington Capitals
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
14. Nashville Predators
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 25
15. Calgary Flames
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 25
16. Florida Panthers*
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 30
Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:
Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.