          NHL playoff projections: Can the Flames make the postseason?

          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          Last season, the Calgary Flames won the Pacific Division crown, and made it to the second round of the playoffs before losing to Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in the latest round of the Battle of Alberta.

          It was a summer of drastic change for the Flames. Out were forwards Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan, in were forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri, along with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. Nevertheless, the sportsbooks had them as an 18-to-1 Stanley Cup favorite in the fall, and they landed eighth in the ESPN preseason power rankings.

          The playoffs remain a possibility for the club, but they are on the outside looking in as they take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight (10:30 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+); they are six points and five regulation wins behind the Seattle Kraken, while they are four points and four regulation wins behind the Winnipeg Jets. FiveThirtyEight gives them a 28% chance of getting to the playoffs.

          The Flames beat the Kings 6-4 back on Nov. 14, and lost 4-3 in OT on Dec. 22. After tonight's game, the two teams play again on March 28.

          Aside from the games against L.A., the Flames play seven of their 10 other remaining games against teams that are in great draft lottery position, one game against the division-leading Vegas Golden Knights, and one against the Nashville Predators, who are fighting for one of those same wild-card spots. There is certainly a path for a late run to the playoffs.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Monday's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
          Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.
          San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.
          Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

          Sunday's scoreboard

          Boston Bruins 7, Buffalo Sabres 0
          Minnesota Wild 5, Washington Capitals 3
          Vegas Golden Knights 7, Columbus Blue Jackets 2
          New York Rangers 7, Nashville Predators 0
          St. Louis Blues 3, Winnipeg Jets 0
          New Jersey Devils 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
          Vancouver Canucks 2, Anaheim Ducks 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 111
          Regulation wins: 46
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 132
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 111
          Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ DET (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 64%
          Tragic number: 25

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 4%
          Tragic number: 20

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: @ PIT (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 19

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: vs. FLA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 19

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 70
          Next game: vs. TB (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 6

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 118
          Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 114
          Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: s. TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 65%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: vs. OTT (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 62%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Tragic number: 17

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 74
          Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 58
          Next game: @ WSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. CHI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 94
          Next game: vs. ARI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 64%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 18%
          Tragic number: 23

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 80
          Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 12

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 76
          Next game: @ WPG (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 64
          Next game: @ COL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 101
          Next game: vs. SJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 99
          Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 91%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: @ LA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 28%
          Tragic number: 20

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 80
          Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 12

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 66
          Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 61
          Next game: @ EDM (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 23

          7. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 20

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 19

          9. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26

          12. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25

          15. Calgary Flames

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 25

          16. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 30

          Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.