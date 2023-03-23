        <
          NHL playoff standings: Who will get the West's No. 1 seed?

          play
          Connor McDavid wins it with his 60th goal of the season (1:26)

          Connor McDavid's first breakaway attempt is stopped, but he gets another go at it and scores the winner for the Edmonton Oilers. (1:26)

          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          Regular readers of the NHL Playoff Watch know that the race atop the Western Conference remains super close as teams enter their final 10 or so games. Unlike in the East -- where the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes appear to have things well in hand atop their divisions -- the Central and Pacific Division seeding may come down to the final games.

          When it comes to the six teams in those top spots right now, the Dallas Stars would appear to have a leg up on the competition.

          With 11 games remaining, Dallas will play against teams currently in playoff position three times: at the Colorado Avalanche on April 1, and home against the Vegas Golden Knights on April 8, and Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (9 p.m. ET, ESPN). That strength of schedule compares quite favorably to the Minnesota Wild (5 of 11 remaining games against playoff teams), Edmonton Oilers (5 of 10), Avalanche (5 of 11), Los Angeles Kings (6 of 11) and Golden Knights (8 of 11).

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Thursday's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
          Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
          New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
          St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.
          Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
          Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
          Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
          Seattle Kraken at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.
          Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
          Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
          Winnipeg Jets at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.
          San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

          Wednesday's scoreboard

          Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Colorado Avalanche 2
          Edmonton Oilers 4, Arizona Coyotes 3 (OT)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 113
          Regulation wins: 47
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 132
          Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 57%
          Tragic number: 21

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 15

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. NJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 16

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: vs. STL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 15

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 72
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 119
          Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 113
          Next game: @ BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: @ CBJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 78%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 61%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 14

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 75
          Next game: vs. MIN (Thursday
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 8

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. NYI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: s. PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: @ PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: vs. ARI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: @ ANA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 68%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 21%
          Tragic number: 21

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 80
          Next game: @ DET (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 75
          Next game: @ COL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 63
          Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: @ CGY (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 94%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: vs. VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 18%
          Tragic number: 16

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 79
          Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 8

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 65
          Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 61
          Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 19

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 24

          7. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 19

          9. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25

          12. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 25

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Calgary Flames

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 31

          *Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.