          NHL playoff standings: Can the Devils win the Metro crown?

          play
          Joe Pavelski puts Stars ahead with power-play goal (0:48)

          The Stars go up 2-1 in the third on Joe Pavelski's 21st goal of the season. (0:48)

          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          With 11 games left in their 2022-23 season, the New Jersey Devils remain within striking distance of winning the Metropolitan Division (two points and one regulation win behind the Carolina Hurricanes). After finishing last season with 63 points -- 37 out from a wild-card spot -- this has been quite the impressive leveling up for the franchise.

          So what are the chances they actually take the proverbial crown off the Hurricanes' collective heads?

          The process begins Friday night with their game against the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+). The Devils won the lone previous matchup between the clubs, 3-1 back on Nov. 25, and the two teams will play again on April 11. In the nine non-Sabres games on the Devils' remaining schedule, they'll play playoff-contending teams five times.

          The Canes have an extra game in hand, and they'll take on playoff contenders five times as well from here until the end of the season, including a rough upcoming homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Saturday), Boston Bruins (Sunday) and Tampa Bay Lightning (Tuesday).

          Still, Money Puck isn't buying the Devils' case; it gives the Canes a 84.3% chance of winning the Metro.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Friday's games

          Note: All times Eastern.

          New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
          New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.

          Thursday's scoreboard

          Philadelphia Flyers 5, Minnesota Wild 4 (SO)
          Boston Bruins 4, Montreal Canadiens 2
          New York Rangers 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1
          St. Louis Blues 4, Detroit Red Wings 3
          Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Florida Panthers 2
          Ottawa Senators 7, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
          Washington Capitals 6, Chicago Blackhawks 1
          Nashville Predators 2, Seattle Kraken 1 (SO)
          Vegas Golden Knights 3, Calgary Flames 2
          Dallas Stars 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2
          Winnipeg Jets 3, Anaheim Ducks 2
          Vancouver Canucks 7, San Jose Sharks 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 115
          Regulation wins: 48
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 133
          Next game: vs. TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 101
          Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 48%
          Tragic number: 19

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 85
          Next game: @ NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Tragic number: 15

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. NJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 16

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 13

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 71
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 117
          Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 113
          Next game: @ BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: @ CBJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 84%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 59%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 85
          Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Tragic number: 14

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 76
          Next game: vs. DET (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 8

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. NYI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. VAN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: vs. ARI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 96
          Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 76%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 94
          Next game: vs. SEA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 23%
          Tragic number: 19

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 81
          Next game: @ ANA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 75
          Next game: @ COL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 62
          Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 99
          Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 95%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: vs. SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 7%
          Tragic number: 12

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 80
          Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 6

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 64
          Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 19

          6. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 24

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 20

          9. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25

          12. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 28

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26

          14. Calgary Flames

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 31

          16. Nashville Predators

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 26

          *Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.