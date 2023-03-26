        <
        >

          NHL playoff standings: Bruins, Canes an East finals preview?

          play
          Evgeni Malkin scores late winner for the Penguins (0:53)

          Evgeni Malkin forces a turnover and takes the puck in for the game-winning goal for the Penguins with 80 seconds left. (0:53)

          7:15 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
            Close
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          Much of what we examine in this space revolves around the races to earn a playoff spot (or the race to the bottom for the lottery teams). But let's look a little bit ahead for two teams that have already clinched their spots in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

          The Boston Bruins have been on a record pace this season, securing their playoff ticket back on March 11 and the Atlantic Division title on Saturday with their 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. They need eight more points to clinch the Presidents' Trophy as the league's No. 1 team this season -- over the Carolina Hurricanes, who are their opponents today (5 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+).

          Carolina has a bit more work to do to clinch its division; the New Jersey Devils are two points and one regulation win behind the Canes, although Carolina does have two games in hand.

          What are the chances these two clubs will meet again in the Eastern Conference finals for a rematch of last season's epic seven-game first-round clash?

          Money Puck gives the Bruins a 37.5% chance of reaching the conference finals, while the Hurricanes are at 48.3%.

          The Bruins' path will begin with the second wild card, one of the New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins or Florida Panthers. They have gone 3-0-0 against the Isles, 2-0-0 against the Penguins (with a game coming April 1), and 2-1-1 against the Panthers. In the second round, they'll take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (against whom they've gone 2-1-0 with a game left, on April 6) or the Lightning (3-1-0).

          For the Hurricanes, they'll take on the first wild card: They went 4-0-0 against the Penguins this season, 2-1-0 against the Isles (with a game left, on April 2), and 1-1-0 against the Panthers (with one game left, on April 13). Round 2 will be more difficult, as they've gone 2-2-0 against the Devils and 1-3-0 against the New York Rangers.

          Oh, and heading into the showdown this afternoon, the B's and Canes have each won one game in the season series.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Minnesota Wild vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Sunday's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes, 3 p.m. (NHLN)
          Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m.
          Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks, 6 p.m.
          Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators, 6 p.m. (NHLN)
          St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

          Saturday's scoreboard

          Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

          Boston Bruins 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 1
          Philadelphia Flyers 3, Detroit Red Wings 0
          Seattle Kraken 7, Nashville Predators 2
          Calgary Flames 5, San Jose Sharks 3
          Los Angeles Kings 4, Winnipeg Jets 1
          New York Rangers 4, Florida Panthers 3
          Minnesota Wild 3, Chicago Blackhawks 1
          Buffalo Sabres 2, New York Islanders 0
          Carolina Hurricanes 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 3
          Vancouver Canucks 3, Dallas Stars 1
          Montreal Canadiens 8, Columbus Blue Jackets 2
          New Jersey Devils 5, Ottawa Senators 3
          Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Washington Capitals 3
          Vegas Golden Knights 4, Edmonton Oilers 3 (OT)
          St. Louis Blues 6, Anaheim Ducks 3

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          y - Boston Bruins

          Points: 117
          Regulation wins: 49
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 133
          Next game: @ CAR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: @ NSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: @ OTT (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 37%
          Tragic number: 16

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 87
          Next game: vs. MTL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 7%
          Tragic number: 15

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. FLA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 12

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 81
          Next game: vs. PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 72
          Next game: @ BUF (Monday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 118
          Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 112
          Next game: @ NYI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. NJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 74%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 78%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. NYI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 11

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 77
          Next game: vs. MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ CHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: @ ARI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 94
          Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 74%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. TOR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 15%
          Tragic number: 18

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: @ LA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 8

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 74
          Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 62
          Next game: vs. VAN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: vs. STL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 102
          Next game: @ ARI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: @ MIN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: vs. LA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 12%
          Tragic number: 13

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 81
          Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 63
          Next game: vs. COL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. WPG (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 15

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 20

          6. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 21

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24

          10. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25

          11. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 28

          12. Washington Capitals

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26

          13. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 27

          14. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 31

          15. Nashville Predators

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27

          *Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.