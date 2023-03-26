Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte received a one-game suspension from the NHL on Sunday for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey.

Lizotte had a hearing with the league's Department of Player Safety earlier Sunday. The suspension means he is ineligible to play in Sunday night's home game against the St. Louis Blues.

He was assessed a five-minute major and a match penalty after hitting Morrissey in the face with 5:50 left in the second period of the Kings' 4-1 home victory Saturday.

Morrissey told reporters that he received multiple stitches on his chin.

"My reaction is it hurts a lot and I needed to get off the ice. It was a careless play. I thought we were going to [fight] and I took a cross-check to the chin. It could have been my teeth, so thankfully not," Morrissey said.

Lizotte, 25, has recorded career-high totals in assists (20), points (30) and penalty minutes (54) in 72 games this season. His 10 goals match a personal best, set in 2021-22.

Lizotte has totaled 87 points (29 goals, 58 assists) in 249 career games with the Kings.