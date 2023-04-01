        <
          NHL playoff standings: A must-win for the Penguins?

          play
          Tyler Toffoli's OT goal caps off win for the Flames (0:48)

          Tyler Toffoli races down the ice and nets a goal that helps the Calgary Flames to a 5-4 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks. (0:48)

          8:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          The Sidney Crosby era of Pittsburgh Penguins hockey has been synonymous with success. The Pens missed the playoffs in Sid's rookie campaign of 2005-06 but have made it every season since, a streak of 16 straight springs with playoff hockey in Western PA. That run has included three Stanley Cups and one loss in the Stanley Cup Final.

          Could the streak be coming to an end this season?

          The Penguins enter today's game against the Boston Bruins (3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+) one point ahead of the Florida Panthers with a game in hand, but four points behind Matthew Tkachuk & Co. in the regulation wins column.

          After the matchup with the Presidents' Trophy winners, the Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers (who are not great but always play the Penguins tough), followed by the playoff-bound New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild. Thereafter, the final trio of contests does get a bit easier, with the lottery-bound Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets on the docket to close out the season.

          For comparison, the Panthers take on the Blue Jackets tonight, followed by three lottery teams (Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals), before closing out against the playoff-bound Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes.

          Although today's games are not must-wins for either club, the points have become all too important to squander as the final matchups are played. As it stands now, the Penguins have a 66% chance of making the playoffs, per FiveThirtyEight's model, compared with 38% for the Panthers.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Minnesota Wild vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Saturday's games

          St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators, 1 p.m. (NHLN)
          Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)
          Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
          Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
          Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
          Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
          New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
          New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
          Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.
          San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.
          Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.
          Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.
          Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

          Friday's scoreboard

          Buffalo Sabres 3, New York Rangers 2 (OT)
          Winnipeg Jets 6, Detroit Red Wings 2
          Calgary Flames 5, Vancouver Canucks 4 (OT)
          Dallas Stars 4, Arizona Coyotes 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          p - Boston Bruins

          Points: 121
          Regulation wins: 49
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 133
          Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 101
          Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 38%
          Tragic number: 12

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 88
          Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 5%
          Tragic number: 12

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 10

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: @ TOR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 6

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 71
          Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 114
          Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 112
          Next game: @ CHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 94
          Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 90%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 66%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: vs. NYR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 6

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 79
          Next game: vs. BUF (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 4

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ COL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 94
          Next game: vs. NJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 61%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 9%
          Tragic number: 12

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 72
          Next game: @ SEA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 59
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: vs. LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. ANA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 31%
          Tragic number: 11

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: vs. LA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 62
          Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 61
          Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          4. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 15

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          6. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 22

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25

          10. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26

          11. Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26

          12. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27

          13. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 29

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27

          15. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 32

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 28

          *Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.