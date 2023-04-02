        <
          NHL playoff standings: Making sense of the Metro

          David Pastrnak completes hat trick with Bruins' go-ahead goal (0:44)

          David Pastrnak scores his third goal of the game on a snap shot to put the Bruins up a goal. (0:44)

          8:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
          With the Boston Bruins clinching the Presidents' Trophy this past week, it's a good time to check in on where things stand in a division with a little less clarity: the Metropolitan.

          There was a time when the Carolina Hurricanes appeared set to run away with the division crown, but that is no longer the case. Heading into their tilt against the New York Islanders (6 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+), they are only one point up on the second-place New Jersey Devils, with an equal number of regulation wins; the two teams split the season series.

          Following the game against the Isles, the Canes take on the Ottawa Senators twice, the Nashville Predators, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers. The Devils have the Winnipeg Jets today, followed by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, Sabres and Washington Capitals. MoneyPuck gives the Canes an edge for the division, projecting Carolina to have a 75.5% chance of taking the Metro vs. a 24.4% chance for New Jersey.

          The New York Rangers are nearly locked in to a top-three spot ahead of the Isles, who are the Eastern Conference's No. 1 wild card. Should the Isles remain there (and Carolina hold on to their spot), today's game would be a preview of the clubs' first-round series.

          Finally, the Penguins are battling the Panthers for the No. 2 wild card; currently the Panthers hold the spot by one point. After today's matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Pens have the Devils, Minnesota Wild, Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and Blue Jackets, while the Panthers have the Sabres, Senators, Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes.

          Stay tuned, because it seems like that race for the top and the battle for the second wild card could come down to the very end.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Florida Panthers
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Minnesota Wild vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Colorado Avalanche vs. C3 Dallas Stars
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Sunday's games

          New York Rangers at Washington Capitals, 1 p.m. (TNT)
          Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)
          New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes, 6 p.m.
          Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets, 6 p.m.
          Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 6 p.m.
          Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
          New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames, 8 p.m.
          Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks, 8 p.m.

          Saturday's scoreboard

          Nashville Predators 6, St. Louis Blues 1
          Boston Bruins 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 3
          Florida Panthers 7, Columbus Blue Jackets 0
          Carolina Hurricanes 3, Montreal Canadiens 0
          Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Ottawa Senators 0
          Buffalo Sabres 6, Philadelphia Flyers 3
          Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New York Islanders 0
          New Jersey Devils 6, Chicago Blackhawks 3
          Colorado Avalanche 5, Dallas Stars 2
          San Jose Sharks 7, Arizona Coyotes 2
          Edmonton Oilers 6, Anaheim Ducks 0
          Los Angeles Kings 3, Seattle Kraken 1
          Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          p - Boston Bruins

          Points: 123
          Regulation wins: 50
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 133
          Next game: @ STL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: vs. DET (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 102
          Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 57%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 9%
          Tragic number: 11

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 85
          Next game: @ CBJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: @ TOR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 70
          Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 105
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 115
          Next game: vs. NYI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 112
          Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: @ CAR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 84%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 49%
          Tragic number: 12

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: vs. NYR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 78
          Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. OTT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. VGK (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. NSH (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 94
          Next game: vs. NJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 59%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ DAL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 13%
          Tragic number: 12

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 71
          Next game: @ SEA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 58
          Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 101
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: @ MIN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 98
          Next game: vs. ARI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. ANA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 30%
          Tragic number: 11

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: vs. LA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 64
          Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: @ CGY (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          4. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          6. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 22

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25

          10. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26

          11. Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26

          12. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 29

          13. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28

          15. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 28