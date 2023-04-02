David Pastrnak scores his third goal of the game on a snap shot to put the Bruins up a goal. (0:44)

With the Boston Bruins clinching the Presidents' Trophy this past week, it's a good time to check in on where things stand in a division with a little less clarity: the Metropolitan.

There was a time when the Carolina Hurricanes appeared set to run away with the division crown, but that is no longer the case. Heading into their tilt against the New York Islanders (6 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+), they are only one point up on the second-place New Jersey Devils, with an equal number of regulation wins; the two teams split the season series.

Following the game against the Isles, the Canes take on the Ottawa Senators twice, the Nashville Predators, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers. The Devils have the Winnipeg Jets today, followed by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, Sabres and Washington Capitals. MoneyPuck gives the Canes an edge for the division, projecting Carolina to have a 75.5% chance of taking the Metro vs. a 24.4% chance for New Jersey.

The New York Rangers are nearly locked in to a top-three spot ahead of the Isles, who are the Eastern Conference's No. 1 wild card. Should the Isles remain there (and Carolina hold on to their spot), today's game would be a preview of the clubs' first-round series.

Finally, the Penguins are battling the Panthers for the No. 2 wild card; currently the Panthers hold the spot by one point. After today's matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Pens have the Devils, Minnesota Wild, Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and Blue Jackets, while the Panthers have the Sabres, Senators, Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes.

Stay tuned, because it seems like that race for the top and the battle for the second wild card could come down to the very end.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's games

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Florida Panthers

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Minnesota Wild vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken

C2 Colorado Avalanche vs. C3 Dallas Stars

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Sunday's games

Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals, 1 p.m. (TNT)

Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes, 6 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 6 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks, 8 p.m.

Saturday's scoreboard

Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

Nashville Predators 6, St. Louis Blues 1

Boston Bruins 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 3

Florida Panthers 7, Columbus Blue Jackets 0

Carolina Hurricanes 3, Montreal Canadiens 0

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Ottawa Senators 0

Buffalo Sabres 6, Philadelphia Flyers 3

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New York Islanders 0

New Jersey Devils 6, Chicago Blackhawks 3

Colorado Avalanche 5, Dallas Stars 2

San Jose Sharks 7, Arizona Coyotes 2

Edmonton Oilers 6, Anaheim Ducks 0

Los Angeles Kings 3, Seattle Kraken 1

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

p - Boston Bruins

Points: 123

Regulation wins: 50

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 6

Points pace: 133

Next game: @ STL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 7

Points pace: 109

Next game: vs. DET (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 5

Points pace: 102

Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 5

Points pace: 91

Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 57%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Points pace: 89

Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 9%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 85

Next game: @ CBJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 7

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Points pace: 82

Next game: @ TOR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 5

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 70

Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 105

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 7

Points pace: 115

Next game: vs. NYI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New Jersey Devils

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 6

Points pace: 112

Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Rangers

Points: 99

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 6

Points pace: 107

Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 5

Points pace: 93

Next game: @ CAR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 84%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 91

Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 49%

Tragic number: 12

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 83

Next game: vs. NYR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 5

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Points pace: 78

Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 60

Next game: vs. OTT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 6

Points pace: 105

Next game: vs. VGK (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 7

Points pace: 105

Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 6

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. NSH (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Watch NHL games on ESPN networks This season will include 103 exclusive regular-season games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC. More than 1,000 out-of-market games will be available to ESPN+ subscribers via NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

• How to watch

• Subscribe to ESPN+

• Stream the NHL on ESPN

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 6

Points pace: 94

Next game: vs. NJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 59%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Points pace: 92

Next game: @ DAL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 13%

Tragic number: 12

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 82

Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 1

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 71

Next game: @ SEA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 58

Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

x - Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 101

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 6

Points pace: 109

Next game: @ MIN (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Edmonton Oilers

Points: 99

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 5

Points pace: 105

Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 6

Points pace: 106

Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

The NHL's top 10 players by position A panel of NHL players, coaches, GMs and other front-office personnel ranked the best players at each position: • Goalies

• Defensemen

• Wingers

• Centers

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 7

Points pace: 98

Next game: vs. ARI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 92

Next game: vs. ANA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 30%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Points pace: 82

Next game: vs. LA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 2

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 64

Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 60

Next game: @ CGY (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 28