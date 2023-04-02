Marco Kasper, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 draft, will make his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night in Toronto.

Coach Derek Lalonde confirmed after Sunday's morning skate that Kasper will play center on a line with Andrew Copp and Lucas Raymond.

Kasper, a native of Austria who turns 19 next weekend, joined the team Friday following the completion of his season with Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League. He played 52 regular-season games this season, tallying eight goals and 23 points. He added three assists in nine games in the postseason.

"I'm really excited," Kasper said. "It's a dream come true. Just going to go out there and try to give my best. It's going to be really fun."

Lalonde said the experience at the end of this season will serve Kasper well for the future.

"He's a very laid-back kid," Lalonde said. "I'll get to know him more. I just like the fact that he's around in the process."