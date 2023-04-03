Montreal Canadiens forwards Alex Belzile and Sean Monahan are both out for the season, the team said Monday.

Belzile has a fractured right leg and Monahan recently underwent groin surgery.

Out of the playoffs for a second straight season, the Canadiens (30-41-6, 66 points) have five games left.

Belzile, 31, was injured during Montreal's 3-0 loss to the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Belzile recorded 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 31 games with the Canadiens. He added 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in 31 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Monahan, 28, has been out with a lower-body injury since Dec. 5.

Monahan had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 25 games in his first season with Montreal after being acquired in an August trade with the Calgary Flames.