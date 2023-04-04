        <
          NHL playoff standings: Must-win game for the Predators?

          play
          Reilly Smith wins it for Vegas in a SO vs. Minnesota (0:39)

          Reilly Smith wins it for Vegas in a SO vs. Minnesota (0:39)

          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          Back on March 16, we considered the wild-card playoff chances of the Nashville Predators. At the time, they were four points behind the Winnipeg Jets and six points behind the Seattle Kraken.

          Two and a half weeks later, the Preds are five points behind the Jets, and eight points behind the Kraken, and now there is clearly much less time to make up that ground.

          If they are going to make a dramatic run into the postseason, their game tonight is close to a must-win. They'll host the Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET, ESPN), while rooting for the Vancouver Canucks against the Kraken (10 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+). It gets complicated on Wednesday, as the Jets will host the Calgary Flames (7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+), a team that stands between the Preds and the two wild-card spots currently.

          As of now, the Preds' playoff chances sit at 4%. Those aren't too high, but they're not 0% either. A win tonight would surely boost them.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Tuesday's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
          Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
          Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
          Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
          Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
          Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
          Philadelphia Flyers at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.
          Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
          Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
          Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

          Monday's scoreboard

          Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 3 (SO)
          Dallas Stars 5, Nashville Predators 1
          Seattle Kraken 8, Arizona Coyotes 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          p - Boston Bruins

          Points: 125
          Regulation wins: 50
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 133
          Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 102
          Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 57%
          Tragic number: 10

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 8%
          Tragic number: 10

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 85
          Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 70
          Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 116
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 111
          Next game: vs. PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 101
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. TB (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 72%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 62%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 77
          Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: @ TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Minnesota Wild

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: vs. CGY (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 69%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 4%
          Tragic number: 8

          e - St. Louis Blues

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 70
          Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 58
          Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 99
          Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: vs. CHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 27%
          Tragic number: 9

          e - Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 81
          Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 64
          Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. EDM (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          2. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          3. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 15

          4. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          6. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 22

          9. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26

          10. Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26

          11. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 27

          12. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 29

          13. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28

          15. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 33

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29

          *Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.