Heading into Thursday night's massive 14-game slate, the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild each have 98 points atop the Central Division. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, this is the second time in NHL history that the top three clubs in a division all had the same number of points at this stage of a season (with all three having completed 90% or more of their schedule).

(For the history buffs, the last time was 2016-17, when the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers all had 91 points through March 25, 2017.)

So which team will ultimately prevail as the regular-season division champ? And will the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators join the postseason party?

Importantly, the Avs have an extra game in hand on everyone. But if the points end up the same after Game 82 for each team, the Stars as of now have an edge in regulation wins (35, compared to 32 for the Avs and Wild).

After Thursday night's game against the Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+), the Avs complete their California road trip against the Los Angeles Kings (Saturday) and Ducks (Sunday), before home matchups with the Oilers (April 11) and Jets (April 13). Finally, they'll close things out with a road game against the Preds on April 14.

The Stars host the Flyers on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+), then the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, before road games against the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues, and a final game against the Blues to finish things off.

Minnesota has, in theory, the most challenging opponent Thursday, the Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+), then hosts the Blues, travels to take on the Chicago Blackhawks, and closes out with a home game against Winnipeg and a road game against Nashville.

Money Puck gives the Avs the edge in the division race, with a 45.4% chance, followed by the Stars (37.1%) and Wild (17.5%).

How about those wild cards? The Jets, who are tied in standings points with the Calgary Flames (but have a three-regulation win edge and a game in hand), finish their season with games against the Preds, Sharks, Wild and Avs. The Preds, who are three points and five regulation wins behind the Jets, have the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu), followed by the Jets, Flames, Wild and Avs. FiveThirtyEight gives Winnipeg a 59% chance of getting a wild card, while the Preds' chances are 12%.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's games

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Florida Panthers

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Thursday's games

Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona Coyotes at Seattle Kraken, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

Wednesday's scoreboard

Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

New York Rangers 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

Calgary Flames 3, Winnipeg Jets 1

Edmonton Oilers 3, Anaheim Ducks 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

p - Boston Bruins

Points: 125

Regulation wins: 50

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 5

Points pace: 133

Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 5

Points pace: 109

Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 4

Points pace: 101

Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 4

Points pace: 92

Next game: vs. OTT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 76%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 87

Next game: @ DET (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 3%

Tragic number: 7

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 85

Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 3

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 84

Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 2

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 69

Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 109

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 5

Points pace: 116

Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New Jersey Devils

Points: 106

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 4

Points pace: 111

Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Rangers

Points: 103

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 4

Points pace: 108

Next game: @ STL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Playoff Hockey Challenge Pick the winners and crown your Stanley Cup champion! Make Your Picks

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 4

Points pace: 92

Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 78%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 90

Next game: vs. MIN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 43%

Tragic number: 8

e - Washington Capitals

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 82

Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 76

Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 60

Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 6

Points pace: 106

Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Dallas Stars

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 5

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Minnesota Wild

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 5

Points pace: 104

Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 4

Points pace: 94

Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 59%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 92

Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 12%

Tragic number: 7

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 83

Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 70

Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 60

Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

x - Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 4

Points pace: 109

Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Edmonton Oilers

Points: 103

Regulation wins: 43

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 107

Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Los Angeles Kings

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 4

Points pace: 105

Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Watch NHL games on ESPN networks This season will include 103 exclusive regular-season games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC. More than 1,000 out-of-market games will be available to ESPN+ subscribers via NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

• How to watch

• Subscribe to ESPN+

• Stream the NHL on ESPN

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 5

Points pace: 100

Next game: vs. ARI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 92

Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 28%

Tragic number: 6

e - Vancouver Canucks

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 80

Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 64

Next game: vs. COL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 59

Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 30