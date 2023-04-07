        <
          NHL playoff standings: Postseason picture on an off-night

          David Pastrnak wins it for Bruins in OT (1:04)

          David Pastrnak's overtime winner gives Boston its 61st win of the regular season. (1:04)

          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          After a 14-game night Thursday, and leading into a 16-game slate Saturday, tonight's NHL calendar is ... completely empty. So, enjoy a night of watching other sports or catching up on all those books you've been meaning to read.

          But there were 28 teams in action last night, so we'll cut the preamble short and get you to the current playoff matchups, standings with playoff projections, the race for the No. 1 pick and everything else.

          And come on back Saturday as we preview that monster slate, including a tripleheader on the ABC/ESPN+ Hockey Saturday docket: Pittsburgh Penguins-Detroit Red Wings (1 p.m. ET), Vegas Golden Knights-Dallas Stars (3:30 p.m. ET) and New Jersey Devils-Boston Bruins (8 p.m. ET).

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Florida Panthers
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Thursday's scoreboard

          Boston Bruins 2, Toronto Maple Leafs 1 (OT)
          Buffalo Sabres 7, Detroit Red Wings 6 (SO)
          Florida Panthers 7, Ottawa Senators 2
          Montreal Canadiens 6, Washington Capitals 2
          New Jersey Devils 8, Columbus Blue Jackets 1
          Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Minnesota Wild 1
          New York Islanders 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 1
          Nashville Predators 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0
          St. Louis Blues 3, New York Rangers 2 (OT)
          Dallas Stars 4, Philadelphia Flyers 1
          Vancouver Canucks 3, Chicago Blackhawks 0
          Vegas Golden Knights 5, Los Angeles Kings 2
          Colorado Avalanche 6, San Jose Sharks 2
          Seattle Kraken 4, Arizona Coyotes 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          p - Boston Bruins

          Points: 127
          Regulation wins: 50
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 134
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ WSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 74%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 88
          Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 4

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 71
          Next game: @ TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 109
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 115
          Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 112
          Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. PHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 80%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: @ DET (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 44%
          Tragic number: 5

          e - Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 81
          Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 75
          Next game: @ NYI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 59
          Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Minnesota Wild

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 94
          Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 55%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: @ WPG (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 20%
          Tragic number: 7

          e - St. Louis Blues

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 70
          Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 59
          Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 106
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 101
          Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 25%
          Tragic number: 6

          e - Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 81
          Next game: vs. CGY (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 63
          Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 59
          Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          2. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 15

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 17

          4. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          6. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 21

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 23

          9. Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 28

          11. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27

          12. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 29

          13. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 28

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29

          15. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 30

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 30