There were zero games last night, so the NHL is making up for it today with a 16-game slate, including a tripleheader on the ABC/ESPN+ Hockey Saturday docket: Pittsburgh Penguins-Detroit Red Wings (1 p.m. ET), Vegas Golden Knights-Dallas Stars (3:30 p.m. ET) and New Jersey Devils-Boston Bruins (8 p.m. ET).

All three of those games have playoff implications -- and the nightcap could see the Bruins tie the all-time NHL record for regular-season wins -- but those are not the only three games we'll be monitoring.

Metro division

The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Buffalo Sabres, sitting one point ahead of the Devils for the No. 1 seed in the Metro. The winner gets the Florida Panthers, New York Islanders or Penguins, depending upon how that race shakes out. The No. 2 seed in the Metro draws the New York Rangers in Round 1.

Eastern wild cards

The Panthers (89 points, 35 regulation wins in 79 games) and Islanders (89 and 34 in 79) hold a slight edge over the Penguins (88 and 30 in 79). The Pens play the early-afternoon ABC game, while the Panthers will visit the Washington Capitals (7 ET) and the Isles host the Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 ET). Obviously, every point is critical to these three clubs.

Central division

It's a multiteam mosh pit at the top of this division, with the Colorado Avalanche (100 points, 33 regulation wins in 77 games) ahead of the Dallas Stars (100 and 36 in 78) and Minnesota Wild (98 and 32 in 78). The non-Dallas teams will know the result of the Stars' game by puck drop of theirs; the Wild host the St. Louis Blues (8 ET) while the Avs will head to SoCal to play the Los Angeles Kings (10:30 ET). The winner of the Central's No. 1 seed will likely get the first wild card, which is looking more and more like it'll be the Seattle Kraken.

Western wild cards

Speaking of the Kraken, they clinched a playoff spot on Thursday night and are seven points ahead of the Winnipeg Jets for the No. 1 wild card. The Jets are in a dogfight with the Calgary Flames for that second wild card: the clubs both have 89 points, while the Jets hold a 33-30 edge in regulation wins (and have a game in hand). And oh yeah, the Nashville Predators are also still in the mix, with 88 points and 29 regulation wins in 78 games. The Kraken host the Chicago Blackhawks (10 ET), the Predators visit the Jets (7 ET) and the Flames visit the Vancouver Canucks (10 ET).

Pacific division

The Knights hold the lead, with 106 points and 36 regulation wins heading into their game against Dallas. The Edmonton Oilers (103 points, 43 RW) visit the San Jose Sharks (4 ET), and the Kings will host the Avs. The winner of this division will likely take on the No. 2 wild card in the West; as noted in the prior section there are many teams still in the mix for that honor.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Florida Panthers

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Saturday's games

Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings, 1 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars, 3:30 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks, 4 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Arizona Coyotes, 5:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins, 8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

p - Boston Bruins

Points: 127

Regulation wins: 50

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 4

Points pace: 134

Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 103

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 4

Points pace: 108

Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 3

Points pace: 100

Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 92

Next game: @ WSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 74%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 88

Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 2%

Tragic number: 4

e - Ottawa Senators

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 84

Next game: vs. TB (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Detroit Red Wings

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 84

Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 71

Next game: @ TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 109

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 4

Points pace: 115

Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New Jersey Devils

Points: 108

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 112

Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Rangers

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 3

Points pace: 108

Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Playoff Hockey Challenge Pick the winners and crown your Stanley Cup champion! Make Your Picks

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 92

Next game: vs. PHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 80%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 91

Next game: @ DET (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 44%

Tragic number: 5

e - Washington Capitals

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 81

Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 75

Next game: @ NYI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 59

Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 5

Points pace: 107

Next game: @ LA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Dallas Stars

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 4

Points pace: 105

Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Minnesota Wild

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 4

Points pace: 103

Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 4

Points pace: 94

Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 55%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 93

Next game: @ WPG (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 20%

Tragic number: 7

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 84

Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 70

Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 59

Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

x - Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 106

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 110

Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Edmonton Oilers

Points: 103

Regulation wins: 43

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 107

Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Los Angeles Kings

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 3

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Watch NHL games on ESPN networks This season will include 103 exclusive regular-season games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC. More than 1,000 out-of-market games will be available to ESPN+ subscribers via NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

• How to watch

• Subscribe to ESPN+

• Stream the NHL on ESPN

x - Seattle Kraken

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 4

Points pace: 101

Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 92

Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 25%

Tragic number: 6

e - Vancouver Canucks

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 81

Next game: vs. CGY (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 63

Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 59

Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 30

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 30