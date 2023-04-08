Warren Foegele finds Connor McDavid for the goal and his 150th point of the season. (0:46)

Connor McDavid slings it in for his 150th point on the season (0:46)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid became the first player in 27 years to reach 150 points in a season when he had a goal and an assist in the first period of his club's against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

McDavid set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins early in the first period for his 87th assist and then knocked in a rebound with 1:44 left in the first period for his 63rd goal to reach the milestone last achieved by Mario Lemieux when he scored 161 points in 1995-96.

McDavid became just the sixth player ever to record 150 points in a season, joining Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Lemieux (four times), Phil Esposito, Steve Yzerman and Bernie Nichols.

It's been a season to remember for the All-Star forward, who is headed back to the postseason a year after the Oilers advanced to the Western Conference Finals. The runaway favorite for the Hart Trophy, given to the NHL's most valuable player, McDavid has been shattering both team and NHL records monthly.

McDavid's teammate Leon Draisaitl, also an All-Star forward, is the second-highest points scorer in the NHL the season, and there's a chance Connor might finish 30 points ahead of him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.