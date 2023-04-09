Meet the members of the Boston Bruins who make up the core of a group looking to win the Stanley Cup while setting a few records along the way. (2:00)

With their victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, the Boston Bruins tied the NHL record for regular-season wins with 62. With a win Sunday over the Philadelphia Flyers (6 p.m. ET, TNT), the Bruins will be the record holders (with two games left to play).

The Bruins won both of their games against the Flyers earlier this season (4-1 on Nov. 17 and 6-0 on Jan. 16), and one would assume they will have no trouble in this one either, given the two teams' relative aptitudes.

So what's left? Well, the record for standings points is 132, set by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens. If the Bruins win Sunday's game, they can tie or break that mark Tuesday against the Washington Capitals. If they miss out on points in either of those contests, the Bruins will have a chance to earn more with their regular-season finale Thursday -- coincidentally against the Canadiens.

For more on the Bruins' milestones this season, go here.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Florida Panthers

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Sunday's games

Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 6 p.m. (TNT)

Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday's scoreboard

Buffalo Sabres 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Detroit Red Wings 1

Dallas Stars 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 (SO)

Edmonton Oilers 6, San Jose Sharks 1

Arizona Coyotes 5, Anaheim Ducks 4 (OT)

New York Rangers 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 0

Ottawa Senators 7, Tampa Bay Lightning 4

Toronto Maple Leafs 7, Montreal Canadiens 1

Florida Panthers 4, Washington Capitals 2

Winnipeg Jets 2, Nashville Predators 0

New York Islanders 4, Philadelphia Flyers 0

Boston Bruins 2, New Jersey Devils 1

Minnesota Wild 5, St. Louis Blues 3

Seattle Kraken 7, Chicago Blackhawks 3

Vancouver Canucks 3, Calgary Flames 2 (SO)

Colorado Avalanche 4, Los Angeles Kings 3

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

p - Boston Bruins

Points: 129

Regulation wins: 51

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 134

Next game: @ PHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 105

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 109

Next game: @ FLA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 2

Points pace: 98

Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 2

Points pace: 93

Next game: vs. TOR (Monday)

Playoff chances: 77%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 89

Next game: @ NYR (Monday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 2

e - Ottawa Senators

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 85

Next game: vs. CAR (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Detroit Red Wings

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 83

Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 70

Next game: @ NYI (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 109

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 113

Next game: @ OTT (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New Jersey Devils

Points: 108

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 2

Points pace: 111

Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Rangers

Points: 106

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 2

Points pace: 109

Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 2

Points pace: 93

Next game: @ WSH (Monday)

Playoff chances: 76%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 92

Next game: vs. CHI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 46%

Tragic number: 3

e - Washington Capitals

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 80

Next game: vs. NYI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 74

Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 58

Next game: @ PHI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 4

Points pace: 107

Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Dallas Stars

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 106

Next game: @ DET (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Minnesota Wild

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 3

Points pace: 104

Next game: @ CHI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 95

Next game: vs. SJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: 76%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 91

Next game: @ CGY (Monday)

Playoff chances: 5%

Tragic number: 3

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 83

Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 71

Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 58

Next game: vs. MIN (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

x - Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 107

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 2

Points pace: 110

Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Edmonton Oilers

Points: 105

Regulation wins: 44

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 2

Points pace: 108

Next game: @ COL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Los Angeles Kings

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 2

Points pace: 103

Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Seattle Kraken

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 102

Next game: @ ARI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 92

Next game: vs. NSH (Monday)

Playoff chances: 19%

Tragic number: 3

e - Vancouver Canucks

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 82

Next game: @ LA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 62

Next game: @ WPG (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 59

Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 30

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 30

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31