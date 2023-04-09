With their victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, the Boston Bruins tied the NHL record for regular-season wins with 62. With a win Sunday over the Philadelphia Flyers (6 p.m. ET, TNT), the Bruins will be the record holders (with two games left to play).
The Bruins won both of their games against the Flyers earlier this season (4-1 on Nov. 17 and 6-0 on Jan. 16), and one would assume they will have no trouble in this one either, given the two teams' relative aptitudes.
So what's left? Well, the record for standings points is 132, set by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens. If the Bruins win Sunday's game, they can tie or break that mark Tuesday against the Washington Capitals. If they miss out on points in either of those contests, the Bruins will have a chance to earn more with their regular-season finale Thursday -- coincidentally against the Canadiens.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Florida Panthers
M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings
Sunday's games
Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 6 p.m. (TNT)
Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)
Saturday's scoreboard
Buffalo Sabres 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3
Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Detroit Red Wings 1
Dallas Stars 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 (SO)
Edmonton Oilers 6, San Jose Sharks 1
Arizona Coyotes 5, Anaheim Ducks 4 (OT)
New York Rangers 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 0
Ottawa Senators 7, Tampa Bay Lightning 4
Toronto Maple Leafs 7, Montreal Canadiens 1
Florida Panthers 4, Washington Capitals 2
Winnipeg Jets 2, Nashville Predators 0
New York Islanders 4, Philadelphia Flyers 0
Boston Bruins 2, New Jersey Devils 1
Minnesota Wild 5, St. Louis Blues 3
Seattle Kraken 7, Chicago Blackhawks 3
Vancouver Canucks 3, Calgary Flames 2 (SO)
Colorado Avalanche 4, Los Angeles Kings 3
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
p - Boston Bruins
Points: 129
Regulation wins: 51
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 3
Points pace: 134
Next game: @ PHI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 105
Regulation wins: 40
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 3
Points pace: 109
Next game: @ FLA (Monday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 2
Points pace: 98
Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 2
Points pace: 93
Next game: vs. TOR (Monday)
Playoff chances: 77%
Tragic number: N/A
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Points pace: 89
Next game: @ NYR (Monday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 2
e - Ottawa Senators
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 85
Next game: vs. CAR (Monday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Detroit Red Wings
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 83
Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 70
Next game: @ NYI (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
x - Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 109
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 3
Points pace: 113
Next game: @ OTT (Monday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New Jersey Devils
Points: 108
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 2
Points pace: 111
Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New York Rangers
Points: 106
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 2
Points pace: 109
Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 2
Points pace: 93
Next game: @ WSH (Monday)
Playoff chances: 76%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 92
Next game: vs. CHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 46%
Tragic number: 3
e - Washington Capitals
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 80
Next game: vs. NYI (Monday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 74
Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 58
Next game: @ PHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
x - Colorado Avalanche
Points: 102
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 4
Points pace: 107
Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Dallas Stars
Points: 102
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 3
Points pace: 106
Next game: @ DET (Monday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Minnesota Wild
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 3
Points pace: 104
Next game: @ CHI (Monday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 3
Points pace: 95
Next game: vs. SJ (Monday)
Playoff chances: 76%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 91
Next game: @ CGY (Monday)
Playoff chances: 5%
Tragic number: 3
e - St. Louis Blues
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 83
Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Arizona Coyotes
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 71
Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 58
Next game: vs. MIN (Monday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
x - Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 107
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 2
Points pace: 110
Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Edmonton Oilers
Points: 105
Regulation wins: 44
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 2
Points pace: 108
Next game: @ COL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Los Angeles Kings
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 2
Points pace: 103
Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Seattle Kraken
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 3
Points pace: 102
Next game: @ ARI (Monday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 92
Next game: vs. NSH (Monday)
Playoff chances: 19%
Tragic number: 3
e - Vancouver Canucks
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 82
Next game: @ LA (Monday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 62
Next game: @ WPG (Monday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Anaheim Ducks
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 59
Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.
1. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 15
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 17
3. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 13
4. San Jose Sharks
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 16
5. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 21
6. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 20
7. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 26
8. Washington Capitals
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 26
9. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 23
10. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 28
11. St. Louis Blues
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 27
12. Ottawa Senators
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 30
13. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 29
14. Nashville Predators
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 29
15. Calgary Flames
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 30
16. Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 31