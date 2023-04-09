The Minnesota Wild signed have signed Golden Gophers captain Brock Faber to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced Sunday.

The Wild said the defenseman would join the team Sunday and travel to Chicago for Monday night's game against the Blackhawks.

Faber concluded his collegiate season Saturday when Minnesota lost in the Frozen Four final to Quinnipiac. As a junior, Faber had four goals and 27 points as well as 54 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating.

A native of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Faber played in 97 career college games, tallying 53 points (seven goals, 46 assists), 130 blocked shots and a plus-54 rating. He was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection.

Faber, 20, also played for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics, posting one assist in four games.

The Los Angeles Kings selected Faber in the second round of the 2020 NHL draft. In June, the Kings traded his rights and a 2022 first-round draft pick to the Wild for Kevin Fiala.

Reuters contributed to this report.