          NHL playoff standings: The final push for the Panthers

          play
          Avs win in OT on Nathan MacKinnon's 2nd goal of the night (1:03)

          Nathan MacKinnon scores in overtime to win it for the Avalanche against the Ducks. (1:03)

          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          Entering the final week of the regular season, three teams are vying for two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference. Heading into tonight's 10-game slate, the Florida Panthers have the slightest of edges as the No. 1 wild card: 91 points and 36 regulation wins in 80 games, compared to the No. 2 WC New York Islanders (91 and 35 in 80) and Pittsburgh Penguins (90 and 31 in 80).

          The Panthers don't need to win out, but every point onwards is critical. Their journey continues tonight when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu), a team that clinched a playoff berth back on March 28 and is locked into the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Division.

          The Leafs won the first matchup in overtime (5-4 on Jan. 17), then won the second game cleanly (6-2 on March 23) before the Panthers took the most recent game in OT (3-2 on March 29).

          Following tonight's game, the Panthers will close the season out on Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, who may have locked up the Metro Division title by then. FiveThirtyEight's latest projections give the Panthers a 78% chance of making the playoffs, while the Isles are at 76% and the Penguins are at 45%.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Florida Panthers
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Monday's games

          Note: All times Eastern.

          Dallas Stars at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.
          Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
          Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
          Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
          New York Islanders at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
          San Jose Sharks at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.
          Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
          Nashville Predators at Calgary Flames, 9:30 p.m.
          Seattle Kraken at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.
          Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

          Sunday's scoreboard

          Boston Bruins 5, Philadelphia Flyers 3
          Colorado Avalanche 5, Anaheim Ducks 4 (OT)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          p - Boston Bruins

          Points: 131
          Regulation wins: 52
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 134
          Next game: vs. WSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 105
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: @ FLA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 98
          Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: vs. TOR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 78%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: @ NYR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 85
          Next game: vs. CAR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 70
          Next game: @ NYI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 109
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 113
          Next game: @ OTT (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 111
          Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 106
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: @ WSH (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 76%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. CHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 45%
          Tragic number: 3

          e - Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 80
          Next game: vs. NYI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 73
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 58
          Next game: @ PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: @ DET (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Minnesota Wild

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: @ CHI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: vs. SJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 77%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: @ CGY (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 5%
          Tragic number: 3

          e - St. Louis Blues

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 71
          Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 58
          Next game: vs. MIN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 105
          Regulation wins: 44
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: @ COL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 102
          Next game: @ ARI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. NSH (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 19%
          Tragic number: 3

          e - Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: @ LA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 62
          Next game: @ WPG (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. VAN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 17

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 13

          4. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 21

          6. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26

          8. Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26

          9. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 28

          11. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27

          12. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 30

          13. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 29

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29

          15. Calgary Flames

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 30

          16. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31