          NHL playoff standings: Avs-Oilers a conference final preview?

          play
          Tommy Novak's wrist shot wins it for the Predators in a shootout (0:26)

          Tommy Novak punches in a nice wrist shot for the Nashville Predators in a shootout, topping the Calgary Flames 3-2. (0:26)

          8:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN.
          With four days left of the 2022-23 NHL regular season, we know the identity of 13 out of 16 playoff teams. But quite a bit of specific seeding remains to be determined.

          That process continues tonight via a 10-game schedule, highlighted by a double-header on ESPN.

          In the first game, the past becomes the present to preview the future, as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning reprise their first-round clash from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), a week before they'll run it back in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

          In the late game, the Edmonton Oilers visit the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) in a preview of a possible Western Conference finals showdown.

          How likely is that pairing? As of now, the Oilers will host the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division 2 vs. 3 matchup, before taking on the winner of the Vegas Golden Knights' series against the second Western wild card (currently the Winnipeg Jets). The Avs are leading the Central, and would take on the first wild card Seattle Kraken before moving on to challenge the winner of the Dallas Stars-Minnesota Wild series.

          As mentioned, much of this could change before the tournament begins on Monday, but Money Puck gives these two teams the highest chances of any Western clubs of making the conference finals: 40.5% for the Oilers and 39.1% for the Avs.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Florida Panthers
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Tuesday's games

          Note: All times Eastern.

          Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
          Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
          Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
          Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
          Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
          Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 p.m.
          Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
          Vancouver Canucks at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.
          Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

          Monday's scoreboard

          Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

          Dallas Stars 6, Detroit Red Wings 1
          Toronto Maple Leafs 2, Florida Panthers 1 (OT)
          Buffalo Sabres 3, New York Rangers 2 (SO)
          Ottawa Senators 3, Carolina Hurricanes 2
          Washington Capitals 5, New York Islanders 2
          Winnipeg Jets 6, San Jose Sharks 2
          Minnesota Wild 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2
          Nashville Predators 3, Calgary Flames 2 (SO)
          Seattle Kraken 4, Arizona Coyotes 1
          Los Angeles Kings 3, Vancouver Canucks 0

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          p - Boston Bruins

          Points: 131
          Regulation wins: 52
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 134
          Next game: vs. WSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 98
          Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 82%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 4%
          Tragic number: 2

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: @ BUF (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 70
          Next game: @ NYI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 109
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 112
          Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 111
          Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. MTL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 57%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. CHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 57%
          Tragic number: 3

          e - Washington Capitals

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 81
          Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 73
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 58
          Next game: @ PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: @ STL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Minnesota Wild

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. WPG (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: @ MIN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 94%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. MIN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 6%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - St. Louis Blues

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 70
          Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 57
          Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 105
          Regulation wins: 44
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: @ COL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ ANA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ VGK (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Calgary Flames

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. SJ (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 81
          Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 62
          Next game: @ CGY (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 17

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 13

          4. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 21

          6. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 23

          9. Washington Capitals

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 28

          11. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27

          12. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 31

          13. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 29

          15. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 30