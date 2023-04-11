With four days left of the 2022-23 NHL regular season, we know the identity of 13 out of 16 playoff teams. But quite a bit of specific seeding remains to be determined.
That process continues tonight via a 10-game schedule, highlighted by a double-header on ESPN.
In the first game, the past becomes the present to preview the future, as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning reprise their first-round clash from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), a week before they'll run it back in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
In the late game, the Edmonton Oilers visit the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) in a preview of a possible Western Conference finals showdown.
How likely is that pairing? As of now, the Oilers will host the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division 2 vs. 3 matchup, before taking on the winner of the Vegas Golden Knights' series against the second Western wild card (currently the Winnipeg Jets). The Avs are leading the Central, and would take on the first wild card Seattle Kraken before moving on to challenge the winner of the Dallas Stars-Minnesota Wild series.
As mentioned, much of this could change before the tournament begins on Monday, but Money Puck gives these two teams the highest chances of any Western clubs of making the conference finals: 40.5% for the Oilers and 39.1% for the Avs.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's schedule
Last night's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Florida Panthers
M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings
Tuesday's games
Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).
Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Vancouver Canucks at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.
Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.
Monday's scoreboard
Dallas Stars 6, Detroit Red Wings 1
Toronto Maple Leafs 2, Florida Panthers 1 (OT)
Buffalo Sabres 3, New York Rangers 2 (SO)
Ottawa Senators 3, Carolina Hurricanes 2
Washington Capitals 5, New York Islanders 2
Winnipeg Jets 6, San Jose Sharks 2
Minnesota Wild 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2
Nashville Predators 3, Calgary Flames 2 (SO)
Seattle Kraken 4, Arizona Coyotes 1
Los Angeles Kings 3, Vancouver Canucks 0
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
p - Boston Bruins
Points: 131
Regulation wins: 52
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 2
Points pace: 134
Next game: vs. WSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 107
Regulation wins: 40
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 2
Points pace: 110
Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 2
Points pace: 98
Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 1
Points pace: 93
Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 82%
Tragic number: N/A
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 90
Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 4%
Tragic number: 2
e - Ottawa Senators
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Points pace: 86
Next game: @ BUF (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Detroit Red Wings
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 82
Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 70
Next game: @ NYI (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
x - Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 109
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 2
Points pace: 112
Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New Jersey Devils
Points: 108
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 2
Points pace: 111
Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New York Rangers
Points: 107
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 1
Points pace: 108
Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 1
Points pace: 92
Next game: vs. MTL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 57%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 92
Next game: vs. CHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 57%
Tragic number: 3
e - Washington Capitals
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 81
Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 73
Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Points pace: 58
Next game: @ PHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
x - Colorado Avalanche
Points: 104
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 3
Points pace: 108
Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Dallas Stars
Points: 104
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 2
Points pace: 107
Next game: @ STL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Minnesota Wild
Points: 102
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 2
Points pace: 105
Next game: vs. WPG (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 2
Points pace: 95
Next game: @ MIN (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 94%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 92
Next game: vs. MIN (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 6%
Tragic number: 1
e - St. Louis Blues
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 83
Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Arizona Coyotes
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Points pace: 70
Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 57
Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
x - Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 107
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 2
Points pace: 110
Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Edmonton Oilers
Points: 105
Regulation wins: 44
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 2
Points pace: 108
Next game: @ COL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Los Angeles Kings
Points: 102
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 1
Points pace: 103
Next game: @ ANA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Seattle Kraken
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 2
Points pace: 103
Next game: @ VGK (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
e - Calgary Flames
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Points pace: 92
Next game: vs. SJ (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Vancouver Canucks
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 81
Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 62
Next game: @ CGY (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Anaheim Ducks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 60
Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.
1. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 15
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 17
3. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 13
4. San Jose Sharks
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 16
5. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 21
6. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 20
7. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 26
8. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 23
9. Washington Capitals
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 27
10. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 28
11. St. Louis Blues
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 27
12. Ottawa Senators
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 31
13. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 29
14. Nashville Predators
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 29
15. Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 31
16. Calgary Flames
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 30