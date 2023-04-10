The NHL fined Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome the maximum $5,000 Monday for unsportsmanlike conduct at the end of Sunday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Strome was punished for his actions at the 4:15 mark of overtime in a 5-4 loss to the Avs. That time coincides with Nathan MacKinnon's winning goal that handed Anaheim its 11th straight loss.

Strome, 29, had an assist in the game but won just 2 of 6 faceoffs against Colorado.

He has 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) and a career-high 75 penalty minutes in 80 games this season. Strome was selected at No. 5 in the 2011 draft by the New York Islanders.