          NHL playoff standings: Isles control their playoff destiny

          Evan Bouchard's wrister wins it for the Oilers in OT

          Evan Bouchard finds the back of the net as the Oilers top the Avalanche 2-1 in overtime. (1:01)

          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
          There was a point quite recently when the New York Islanders seemed quite secure in a playoff position. Nothing was guaranteed, of course, but a wild card seemed a near given, and with Ilya Sorokin between the pipes, their destiny as a tough first-round out for the Boston Bruins or Carolina Hurricanes was all but locked in.

          Thanks to a stretch where they've lost five of their past nine games -- including to the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets -- their position is more tenuous. Heading into tonight's contest with the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+), the club is most definitely in "must-win" mode, but a little bit of pressure was released when the Chicago Blackhawks shockingly defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday night.

          Both the Isles and Pens have one game remaining -- the Pens' regular-season closer is Thursday night against the Blue Jackets -- and New York holds a one-point and four-regulation win edge in the standings. A win of any type tonight seals the deal for their postseason entry, as does an overtime or shootout loss (given their edge in regulation wins, the first tiebreaker). A loss in regulation opens the door for the Penguins to climb past them.

          Currently, FiveThirtyEight gives the Isles an 86% chance at making the playoffs, while the Penguins' is down to 14% after the loss to Chicago.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Florida Panthers
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Wednesday's games

          Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders, 7 p.m.
          Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
          San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m. (TNT)

          Tuesday's scoreboard

          Boston Bruins 5, Washington Capitals 2
          Carolina Hurricanes 4, Detroit Red Wings 1
          New Jersey Devils 6, Buffalo Sabres 2
          Philadelphia Flyers 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 3 (OT)
          Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3
          Chicago Blackhawks 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 2
          Winnipeg Jets 3, Minnesota Wild 1
          Edmonton Oilers 2, Colorado Avalanche 1 (OT)
          Vancouver Canucks 3, Anaheim Ducks 2
          Vegas Golden Knights 4, Seattle Kraken 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          p - Boston Bruins

          Points: 133
          Regulation wins: 53
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 135
          Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 109
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: @ NYR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 97
          Next game: vs. DET (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Florida Panthers

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: vs. OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: @ BUF (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 81
          Next game: @ TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 70
          Next game: @ NYI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 111
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 112
          Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 110
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 111
          Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. MTL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 86%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 14%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Washington Capitals

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 80
          Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 74
          Next game: @ CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 58
          Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 105
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: @ STL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Minnesota Wild

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 96
          Next game: @ COL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Nashville Predators

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. MIN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - St. Louis Blues

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 70
          Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 59
          Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 109
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 44
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ ANA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 101
          Next game: vs. VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Calgary Flames

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. SJ (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: @ ARI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 62
          Next game: @ CGY (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 13

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 18

          4. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 21

          6. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26

          8. Washington Capitals

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 28

          10. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27

          12. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 31

          13. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 29

          15. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 30