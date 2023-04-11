CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with goaltender Drew Commesso.

The team announced the entry-level deal on Tuesday. It runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $925,000 salary cap hit.

The 20-year-old Commesso was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 34 games with Boston University this season, going 24-8-0 with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

Commesso led the Terriers to the Frozen Four last week, before bowing out against Minnesota in the national semifinals.

He joins a host of players from the Frozen Four participants to sign with NHL clubs this week, including Luke Hughes, a defenseman who played at Michigan and debuted for the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night, and forward Matthew Knies, who played for the Gophers before debuting with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

The Blackhawks said Commesso will report to Rockford of the American Hockey League on a "professional tryout" basis.

The team also announced that longtime athletic trainer Mike Gapski is retiring after this season. Gapski, who turned 65 on Monday, spent 36 seasons with the Blackhawks. He is the longest-tenured trainer for a single team in NHL history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.