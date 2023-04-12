The Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 for their 64th win of the season. (2:10)

The Boston Bruins are the now the most successful regular-season team in NHL history, owning both the single-season wins and points records.

The Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Tuesday night at home for 133 points in the standings, breaking the Montreal Canadiens' single-season record of 132 points set in 1976-77.

That achievement comes after Boston set a new single-season regular-season wins record on Sunday with their 63rd victory, breaking a two-way tie with 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

"We have a very special group. It's incredible how we've come together this year," veteran winger Brad Marchand said. "We've done a phenomenal job all year of staying in the moment. We're proud of the group, but this is a regular-season record. That's not what we're playing for. We have our sights set on much bigger goals."

Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi scored in the second period to give Boston a 2-0 lead. The Capitals' Nick Jensen cut the lead 1:07 after Bertuzzi's goal. Tomas Nosek extended the Bruins' lead to 3-1, only to have the Capitals' Tom Wilson answer on the power play. But former Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway, whom the Bruins acquired at the trade deadline, made it 4-2 just 36 seconds later. Boston's Jake DeBrusk scored an empty-netter to clinch the win.

The Bruins finish their season at the Canadiens on Thursday night.

The only dark cloud for the Bruins on a brilliant night: Goalie Linus Ullmark left the game in the third period, replaced by Jeremy Swayman. Ullmark was still credited with his 40th win of the season.

The Capitals were coming off a victory against the New York Islanders on Monday night. Washington was missing star winger Alex Ovechkin, as well as forwards T.J. Oshie, Anthony Mantha, Nic Dowd and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Boston has dominated the 2022-23 NHL season from start to finish. It has clinched the Presidents' Trophy with the league's best record -- and with it home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the Bruins are the fourth team in the NHL's modern era to sit atop its division standings for the entire season, joining the 2008-09 San Jose Sharks, 1984-85 Oilers and 1977-78 Canadiens.

The Bruins set NHL records for the fastest team to 50 wins (64 games) and 100 points (61 games), as well. Their win against the Capitals set a new franchise record for home wins in a season (34).

Rather than coast into the postseason, first-year coach Jim Montgomery and his players have emphasized that breaking those regular-season records was a meaningful goal before the Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 17.

"Being able to stay focused and learn how to win when chasing records is the closest thing you can do, when you're having a season like us, to prepare for the playoffs," Montgomery said.

It should be noted that the 1976-77 Canadiens set their regular-season wins record in an era with an 80-game season and before the overtime shootout eliminated tie games. Montreal had 12 ties that season.