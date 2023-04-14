The 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs are here, as 16 teams compete for the most magnificent trophy in sports. The record-setting Boston Bruins are the No. 1 overall seed, but their path will be a tough one. Out West, the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche hope to continue their reign atop the league, after playing some of their best hockey as the regular season came to a close.
But there are 14 other teams with an equal chance to win 16 games and raise the sacred chalice. After a grueling, 82-game campaign, the "second season" has arrived.
Read on for the full playoff coverage from every first-round series all the way through the Stanley Cup Final.
Note: The Central Division seeding has yet to be completed, pending Friday's Avalanche-Predators game.
First round
Atlantic: BOS-FLA | TOR-TB
Metro: CAR-NYI | NJ-NYR
Central: DAL/COL-SEA | COL/DAL-MIN
Pacific: VGK-WPG | EDM-LA
Atlantic Division
No. 1 Boston Bruins vs. No. 4 Florida Panthers
Regular-season records:
Bruins: 65-12-5, 135 points
Panthers: 42-32-8, 92 points
Leading scorers:
Bruins: RW David Pastrnak, 111 points (60 G, 51 A)
Panthers: LW Matthew Tkachuk, 109 points (40 G, 69 A)
Schedule:
Game 1 (at BOS): April 17, TBD
Game 2 (at BOS): April 19, TBD
Game 3 (at FLA): TBD
Game 4 (at FLA): TBD
Game 5 (at BOS): TBD
Game 6 (at FLA): TBD
Game 7 (at BOS): TBD
No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
Regular-season records:
Maple Leafs: 50-21-11, 111 points
Lightning: 46-30-6, 98 points
Leading scorers:
Maple Leafs: RW Mitchell Marner, 99 points (30 G, 69 A)
Team: RW Nikita Kucherov, 113 points (30 G, 83 A)
Schedule:
Game 1 (at TOR): April 18, TBD
Game 2 (at TOR): April 20, TBD
Game 3 (at TB): TBD
Game 4 (at TB): TBD
Game 5 (at TOR): TBD
Game 6 (at TB): TBD
Game 7 (at TOR): TBD
Metro Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 New York Islanders
Regular-season records:
Hurricanes: 52-21-9, 113 points
Islanders: 42-31-9, 93 points
Leading scorers:
Hurricanes: C Martin Necas, 71 points (28 G, 43 A)
Islanders: C Brock Nelson, 75 points (36 G, 39 A)
Schedule:
Game 1 (at CAR): April 17, TBD
Game 2 (at CAR): April 19, TBD
Game 3 (at NYI): TBD
Game 4 (at NYI): TBD
Game 5 (at CAR): TBD
Game 6 (at NYI): TBD
Game 7 (at CAR): TBD
No. 2 New Jersey Devils vs. No. 3 New York Rangers
Regular-season records:
Devils: 52-22-8, 112 points
Rangers: 47-22-13, 107 points
Leading scorers:
Devils: C Jack Hughes, 99 points (43 G, 56 A)
Rangers: LW Artemi Panarin, 92 points (29 G, 63 A)
Schedule:
Game 1 (at NJ): April 18, TBD
Game 2 (at NJ): April 20, TBD
Game 3 (at NYR): TBD
Game 4 (at NYR): TBD
Game 5 (at NJ): TBD
Game 6 (at NYR): TBD
Game 7 (at NJ): TBD
Central Division
No. 1 Dallas Stars OR Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 4 Seattle Kraken
Regular-season records:
Stars: 47-21-14, 108 points
Avalanche: 50-24-7, 107 points
Kraken: 46-28-8, 100 points
Leading scorers:
Stars: LW Jason Robertson, 109 points (46 G, 63 A)
Avalanche: C Nathan MacKinnon, 107 points (39 G, 68 A)
Kraken: LW Jared McCann, 70 points (40 G, 30 A)
Schedule:
Game 1 (at DAL/COL): TBD
Game 2 (at DAL/COL): TBD
Game 3 (at SEA): TBD
Game 4 (at SEA): TBD
Game 5 (at DAL/COL): TBD
Game 6 (at SEA): TBD
Game 7 (at DAL/COL): TBD
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche OR Dallas Stars vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Regular-season records:
Avalanche: 50-24-7, 107 points
Stars: 47-21-14, 108 points
Wild: 46-25-11, 103 points
Leading scorers:
Avalanche: C Nathan MacKinnon, 107 points (39 G, 68 A)
Stars: LW Jason Robertson, 109 points (46 G, 63 A)
Wild: LW Kirill Kaprizov, 75 points (40 G, 35 A)
Schedule:
Game 1 (at COL/DAL): TBD
Game 2 (at COL/DAL): TBD
Game 3 (at MIN): TBD
Game 4 (at MIN): TBD
Game 5 (at COL/DAL): TBD
Game 6 (at MIN): TBD
Game 7 (at COL/DAL): TBD
Pacific Division
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Winnipeg Jets
Regular-season records:
Golden Knights: 51-22-9, 111 points
Jets: 46-33-3, 95 points
Leading scorers:
Golden Knights: C Jack Eichel, 65 points (27 G, 38 A)
Jets: LW Kyle Connor, 80 points (31 G, 49 A)
Schedule:
Game 1 (at VGK): April 18, TBD
Game 2 (at VGK): April 20, TBD
Game 3 (at WPG): TBD
Game 4 (at WPG): TBD
Game 5 (at VGK): TBD
Game 6 (at WPG): TBD
Game 7 (at VGK): TBD
No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Kings
Regular-season records:
Oilers: 50-23-9, 109 points
Kings: 47-25-10, 104 points
Leading scorers:
Oilers: C Connor McDavid, 152 points (64 G, 88 A)
Kings: C Anze Kopitar, 72 points (27 G, 45 A), LW Kevin Fiala 72 points (23 G, 49 A)
Schedule:
Game 1 (at EDM): April 17, TBD
Game 2 (at EDM): April 19, TBD
Game 3 (at LA): TBD
Game 4 (at LA): TBD
Game 5 (at EDM): TBD
Game 6 (at LA): TBD
Game 7 (at EDM): TBD