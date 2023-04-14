        <
          NHL playoff standings: Avalanche need a win for No. 1 seed

          play
          Jack Hughes passes to brother Luke for OT game winner (0:57)

          The Devils complete a three-goal comeback against the Capitals thanks to Luke Hughes' winner in overtime. (0:57)

          7:40 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          After Thursday night's 15-game festival, 1,310 games have been played in the 2022-23 NHL regular season. But two more remain on Friday: one to determine the Central Division title, and one to finalize the draft lottery position of two non-playoff teams.

          Let's dive into the implications of each of tonight's games:

          Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. (NHL Power Play on ESPN+): An overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday brought the Blue Jackets out of the NHL's basement, which means they no longer have the best draft lottery odds. Currently, they are a regulation-wins tiebreaker behind the Chicago Blackhawks in the standings, meaning they have the second-highest odds, behind the Anaheim Ducks. Moreover, they are one standings point behind the San Jose Sharks. A regulation win would drop them to fourth in the lottery standings, an overtime or shootout loss would put them third, and a regulation loss would keep them second. As for the Sabres, they are locked in to the No. 13 slot in the lottery, as they will remain below the Penguins in the standings no matter the result, due to the regulation-wins tiebreaker (and thus they'll stay above the Pens in the lottery standings).

          Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. (NHL Power Play on ESPN+): It's a simple scenario for the Avs: A regulation win earns them the Central Division's No. 1 seed and a first-round matchup against the Seattle Kraken. Any other result keeps them in the No. 2 spot, earning them a series against the Minnesota Wild. The Dallas Stars are currently a point ahead and will occupy whichever spot the Avs don't take. For Nashville, a regulation win gives them the most points among non-playoff teams, which means they'll have the No. 16 slot in the draft lottery. Any other result keeps them 15th in the lottery standings, with the Calgary Flames remaining 16th.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Florida Panthers
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Colorado Avalanche vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Friday's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m.
          Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

          Thursday's scoreboard

          Boston Bruins 5, Montreal Canadiens 4
          New Jersey Devils 5, Washington Capitals 4 (OT)
          Columbus Blue Jackets 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (OT)
          Toronto Maple Leafs 3, New York Rangers 2
          Buffalo Sabres 4, Ottawa Senators 3 (OT)
          Carolina Hurricanes 6, Florida Panthers 4
          Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Detroit Red Wings 0
          Colorado Avalanche 4, Winnipeg Jets 2
          Dallas Stars 1, St. Louis Blues 0
          Nashville Predators 4, Minnesota Wild 3 (OT)
          Philadelphia Flyers 5, Chicago Blackhawks 4 (OT)
          Edmonton Oilers 5, San Jose Sharks 2
          Los Angeles Kings 5, Anaheim Ducks 3
          Vancouver Canucks 5, Arizona Coyotes 4 (OT)
          Vegas Golden Knights 3, Seattle Kraken 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          p - Boston Bruins

          Points: 135
          Regulation wins: 54
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 135
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 111
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 111
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 98
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Florida Panthers

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: @ CBJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 80
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 68
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          y - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 113
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 113
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 112
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 112
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Islanders

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Washington Capitals

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 80
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 75
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: @ NSH (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Minnesota Wild

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Nashville Predators

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: vs. COL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - St. Louis Blues

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 81
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 70
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 59
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 111
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 111
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 109
          Regulation wins: 45
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Calgary Flames

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Points pace: 58
          Next game: None
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 13

          2. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 18

          4. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 21

          6. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 26

          8. Washington Capitals

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 27

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 28

          10. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27

          12. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 31

          13. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 29

          14. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 31

          15. Nashville Predators

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 29

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 31