Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski had to be helped off after taking a hit from Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba in the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals Monday night.

Pavelski had just fired a backhanded shot on net with 7:58 remaining in the period when Dumba closed in on a shoulder-to-shoulder collision. Dumba's stick struck Pavelski in the face before both players fell to the ground, with Pavelski's head hitting the ice.

Pavelski, 38, lay still for several seconds and was slow to move as a member of the Stars' athletic training staff rushed onto the ice.

In the interim, a scrum broke out between the teams that led to Stars forward Max Domi getting entangled with Dumba. Domi's right glove came off as he started swinging at Dumba. Any potential fight between the two was quickly ended with two officials and Wild star forward Kirill Kaprizov getting in the way.

Pavelski was able to get to his knees and speak to the athletic trainer before he skated over to the bench, escorted by the trainer and Stars forward Mason Marchment. Pavelski nearly lost his balance at one point. A second member of the Stars' training staff took over from Marchment when it came to getting Pavelski to the back for treatment.

Dumba was initially assessed a five-minute major penalty. A review led to the call being changed to a two-minute misdemeanor roughing penalty. Domi also received a roughing penalty, in addition to a misconduct penalty that was served by Ty Dellandrea.

In 2018-19, Pavelski sustained a head injury following a hit from Cody Eakin during a first-round series between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights. Pavelski, who later told reporters that he had a concussion, required eight stitches after the back of his head slammed against the ice in the third period of Game 7. Pavelski returned in Game 7 of a second-round series before the Sharks ultimately advanced to the Western Conference finals.