LAS VEGAS -- Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron took a skate to his face Tuesday night, requiring more than 75 stitches, but he returned to the ice less than a period later.

Barron was injured in the first period during a big scramble in front of the Vegas Golden Knights' net in Game 1 of the teams' Western Conference first-round series. As players collapsed around the front of the net in pursuit of a loose puck, Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit's skate cut Barron.

Barron, 24, immediately went to the Jets' locker room, but returned in the second period wearing a full cage on his head.

Barron, a center who traditionally plays on Winnipeg's third and fourth lines, played in 70 games this season. He had eight goals and 27 points while averaging 12:21 time on the ice.

The No. 174th overall selection in the 2017 NHL draft, Barron began his career in the New York Rangers organization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.