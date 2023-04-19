COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Alexandre Texier is set to return to the Columbus Blue Jackets next NHL season after spending 2022-23 playing closer to home in Europe for personal reasons.

The Blue Jackets announced Wednesday that Texier would rejoin them after playing this past year in Zurich in the Swiss National League with their permission. His two-year contract signed in July 2021 that pays $1.75 million will count for the 2023-24 season.

"Alexandre Texier is an outstanding, young player who is an important part of our team and we are excited that he will be rejoining the club as expected next season," general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. "His well-being has been our sole priority, and we couldn't be happier that he is ready to resume what is a very promising NHL career at this time."

Texier, who turns 24 in September, stepped away from Columbus last year on the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHLPA substance abuse and behavioral health program.

The native of Saint-Martin-d'Hères, France, said at the time he had experienced some personal issues and felt the need to be close to family. Texier had previously been granted a leave of absence by the club in March 2022 after being sidelined because of a fractured finger.

Texier was a second-round pick of the Blue Jackets in 2017. Since making his NHL debut with them in April 2019, he has 24 goals and 32 assists in 141 regular-season and playoff games.