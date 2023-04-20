TORONTO -- Victor Hedman did not dress for the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday after failing to take part in warmup. Zach Bogosian and Haydn Fleury were drawn into the lineup.

The Lightning were short a top-pairing defenseman in Hedman, who was a game-time decision after suffering an undisclosed injury in Game 1 against Toronto on Tuesday. Hedman's last shift in that 7-3 Tampa Bay win was late in the first period; he would not return for the second.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper told reporters Thursday Hedman was dealing with "something new" that was unrelated to other injuries he'd dealt with throughout the season. Hedman took part in the Lightning's morning skate to test the issue before a final decision on his availability was made.

Hedman has been Tampa Bay's strong presence on the back end, including through three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final (and two straight title runs). This season he clocked 23:43 per night with nine goals and 49 points in 76 games.

The Lightning's blue line also missed Erik Cernak in Game 2. He took an elbow to the head from the Leafs' forward Michael Bunting in Game 1 and was forced out in the second period. Bunting was subsequently suspended three games for an illegal check to the head and interference after the NHL's Department of Player Safety held a hearing with the winger Wednesday.

Cernak has been ruled out for Thursday's game at least. There is no timeline for his return.