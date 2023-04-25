Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane had shoulder surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, the team announced Tuesday.

Mangiapane, 27, has played in every possible game for the Flames in each of the past three seasons.

He had a breakout season in 2021-22 when he set career highs in goals (35) and points (55) over 82 games as the Flames won the Pacific Division. He scored less in 2022-23 but had a career-best 26 assists to go with 17 goals as Calgary missed the Stanley Cup playoffs.

In six NHL seasons, all spent with the Flames, Mangiapane, a former sixth-round draft pick, has totaled 175 points (95 goals, 80 assists) in 342 appearances.