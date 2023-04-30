Kailer Yamamoto slings it for the score as the Oilers take a 5-4 lead with just over three minutes remaining. (0:53)

LOS ANGELES -- Kailer Yamamoto scored his first playoff goal with 3 minutes, 2 seconds remaining, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Saturday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Klim Kostin had two goals and an assist as the Oilers eliminated the Kings for the second straight season. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl also scored in Game 6, and Stuart Skinner stopped 40 shots.

"It's always so hard, especially in the first round," McDavid said in an interview on TNT's postgame show. "L.A. is such a good team. They seem to match up so well against us. And I thought we were resilient throughout the series."

Next up for Edmonton are the Vegas Golden Knights in the next round. The Oilers won three of the four regular-season meetings, but Vegas won the Pacific Division by two points on the way to the top seed in the Western Conference.

"Already. There's no time to relax here," McDavid said in response to when the Oilers begin preparation for the Golden Knights. "Vegas played great in their first round, and it's going to be a tough series, but we're looking forward to it."

Yamamoto got the game winner after the Kings tied it 7:46 into the third period. Phillip Danault took advantage of Skinner breaking his stick and put in a short-handed goal.

"We like it the hard way sometimes," Skinner said in his postgame bench interview on TNT. "It was just unfortunate. But the way that we responded, is exactly what you want to do."

McDavid concurred.

"Obviously, it was a bad bounce to give up the fourth one there," McDavid said. "But we stuck with it and we got contributions up and down the lineup. It's definitely a big win here tonight."

Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists for Los Angeles, and Adrian Kempe and Sean Durzi also scored. The Kings have been eliminated in their past four first-round series.

Viktor Arvidsson, who was moved up to the top line for this game, had two assists. Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves.

Los Angeles hasn't won a playoff series since it defeated the New York Rangers in six games in 2014 to capture its second Stanley Cup title in three seasons.

The Oilers are 27-6 when scoring first in potential series-clinching games, including a 12-3 record when doing so on the road.

"I'm really proud of the guys in front of me. We battled, it was a hard-fought series and L.A. came to play every day," Skinner said. "We went through adversity this first round ... and we were able to find our way through. It was huge."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.