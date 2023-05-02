        <
          The first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs was full of surprises, none bigger than the Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston Bruins -- who set NHL records for regular-season wins and points -- losing to the Florida Panthers. (The defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche being downed by the Seattle Kraken gets an honorable mention.)

          But now we're on to Round 2, and the postseason field is down to eight teams. Which clubs will make it through to the conference finals?

          Here are the picks from the extended ESPN hockey family:

          Jump ahead:
          TOR-FLA | CAR-NJ
          DAL-SEA | VGK-EDM

          Atlantic Division

          No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Florida Panthers

          Sean Allen: Panthers in six
          Blake Bolden: Maple Leafs in six
          Brian Boucher: Maple Leafs in six
          John Buccigross: Maple Leafs in four
          Ryan Callahan: Maple Leafs in six
          Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Maple Leafs in six
          Sachin Chandan: Maple Leafs in six
          Chris Chelios: Panthers
          Ryan S. Clark: Panthers in seven
          Ray Ferraro: Maple Leafs in five
          Leah Hextall: Maple Leafs in six
          Emily Kaplan: Maple Leafs in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Maple Leafs in seven
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Maple Leafs in six
          Steve Levy: Panthers in seven
          Vince Masi: Maple Leafs in six
          Victoria Matiash: Maple Leafs in six
          Sean McDonough: Maple Leafs in seven
          Mark Messier: Maple Leafs in six
          AJ Mleczko: Panthers in six
          Mike Monaco: Maple Leafs in six
          Arda Öcal: Maple Leafs in six
          Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs in six
          Bob Wischusen: Maple Leafs in six
          Greg Wyshynski: Maple Leafs in seven

          Consensus prediction: Maple Leafs (20 of 25 picks)

          Metro Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 2 New Jersey Devils

          Sean Allen: Hurricanes in five
          Blake Bolden: Devils in seven
          Brian Boucher: Devils in seven
          John Buccigross: Devils in six
          Ryan Callahan: Devils in seven
          Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Devils in six
          Sachin Chandan: Devils in seven
          Chris Chelios: Hurricanes
          Ryan S. Clark: Hurricanes in seven
          Ray Ferraro: Devils in six
          Leah Hextall: Hurricanes in six
          Emily Kaplan: Devils in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Devils in six
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Devils in seven
          Steve Levy: Devils in seven
          Vince Masi: Hurricanes in seven
          Victoria Matiash: Devils in seven
          Sean McDonough: Devils in six
          Mark Messier: Devils in six
          AJ Mleczko: Hurricanes in six
          Mike Monaco: Hurricanes in seven
          Arda Öcal: Devils in six
          Kristen Shilton: Hurricanes in six
          Bob Wischusen: Hurricanes in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Devils in six

          Consensus prediction: Devils (16 of 25 picks)

          Central Division

          No. 2 Dallas Stars vs. No. 4 Seattle Kraken

          Sean Allen: Stars in seven
          Blake Bolden: Kraken in seven
          Brian Boucher: Stars in six
          John Buccigross: Stars in six
          Ryan Callahan: Stars in five
          Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Stars in seven
          Sachin Chandan: Stars in six
          Chris Chelios: Stars
          Ryan S. Clark: Kraken in seven
          Ray Ferraro: Stars in six
          Leah Hextall: Stars in five
          Emily Kaplan: Stars in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Stars in seven
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Stars in six
          Steve Levy: Stars in six
          Vince Masi: Kraken in seven
          Victoria Matiash: Stars in six
          Sean McDonough: Stars in seven
          Mark Messier: Stars in six
          AJ Mleczko: Stars in five
          Mike Monaco: Stars in six
          Arda Öcal: Kraken in seven
          Kristen Shilton: Stars in seven
          Bob Wischusen: Stars in six
          Greg Wyshynski: Stars in six

          Consensus prediction: Stars (21 of 25 picks)

          Pacific Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 2 Edmonton Oilers

          Sean Allen: Oilers in six
          Blake Bolden: Oilers in six
          Brian Boucher: Oilers in six
          John Buccigross: Oilers in five
          Ryan Callahan: Oilers in seven
          Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Oilers in seven
          Sachin Chandan: Oilers in seven
          Chris Chelios: Oilers
          Ryan S. Clark: Oilers in seven
          Ray Ferraro: Oilers in six
          Leah Hextall: Oilers in seven
          Emily Kaplan: Oilers in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Golden Knights in seven
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Oilers in seven
          Steve Levy: Oilers in seven
          Vince Masi: Oilers in six
          Victoria Matiash: Oilers in seven
          Sean McDonough: Oilers in six
          Mark Messier: Oilers in six
          AJ Mleczko: Golden Knights in seven
          Mike Monaco: Oilers in seven
          Arda Öcal: Oilers in seven
          Kristen Shilton: Oilers in six
          Bob Wischusen: Golden Knights in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Oilers in six

          Consensus prediction: Oilers (22 of 25 picks)