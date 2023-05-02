Take a look back at the last time the Leafs won a playoff series in 2004 compared to their 2023 victory against the Lightning. (1:08)

The first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs was full of surprises, none bigger than the Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston Bruins -- who set NHL records for regular-season wins and points -- losing to the Florida Panthers. (The defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche being downed by the Seattle Kraken gets an honorable mention.)

But now we're on to Round 2, and the postseason field is down to eight teams. Which clubs will make it through to the conference finals?

Here are the picks from the extended ESPN hockey family:

Atlantic Division

Sean Allen: Panthers in six

Blake Bolden: Maple Leafs in six

Brian Boucher: Maple Leafs in six

John Buccigross: Maple Leafs in four

Ryan Callahan: Maple Leafs in six

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Maple Leafs in six

Sachin Chandan: Maple Leafs in six

Chris Chelios: Panthers

Ryan S. Clark: Panthers in seven

Ray Ferraro: Maple Leafs in five

Leah Hextall: Maple Leafs in six

Emily Kaplan: Maple Leafs in six

Tim Kavanagh: Maple Leafs in seven

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Maple Leafs in six

Steve Levy: Panthers in seven

Vince Masi: Maple Leafs in six

Victoria Matiash: Maple Leafs in six

Sean McDonough: Maple Leafs in seven

Mark Messier: Maple Leafs in six

AJ Mleczko: Panthers in six

Mike Monaco: Maple Leafs in six

Arda Öcal: Maple Leafs in six

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs in six

Bob Wischusen: Maple Leafs in six

Greg Wyshynski: Maple Leafs in seven

Consensus prediction: Maple Leafs (20 of 25 picks)

Metro Division

Sean Allen: Hurricanes in five

Blake Bolden: Devils in seven

Brian Boucher: Devils in seven

John Buccigross: Devils in six

Ryan Callahan: Devils in seven

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Devils in six

Sachin Chandan: Devils in seven

Chris Chelios: Hurricanes

Ryan S. Clark: Hurricanes in seven

Ray Ferraro: Devils in six

Leah Hextall: Hurricanes in six

Emily Kaplan: Devils in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Devils in six

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Devils in seven

Steve Levy: Devils in seven

Vince Masi: Hurricanes in seven

Victoria Matiash: Devils in seven

Sean McDonough: Devils in six

Mark Messier: Devils in six

AJ Mleczko: Hurricanes in six

Mike Monaco: Hurricanes in seven

Arda Öcal: Devils in six

Kristen Shilton: Hurricanes in six

Bob Wischusen: Hurricanes in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Devils in six

Consensus prediction: Devils (16 of 25 picks)

Central Division

Sean Allen: Stars in seven

Blake Bolden: Kraken in seven

Brian Boucher: Stars in six

John Buccigross: Stars in six

Ryan Callahan: Stars in five

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Stars in seven

Sachin Chandan: Stars in six

Chris Chelios: Stars

Ryan S. Clark: Kraken in seven

Ray Ferraro: Stars in six

Leah Hextall: Stars in five

Emily Kaplan: Stars in six

Tim Kavanagh: Stars in seven

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Stars in six

Steve Levy: Stars in six

Vince Masi: Kraken in seven

Victoria Matiash: Stars in six

Sean McDonough: Stars in seven

Mark Messier: Stars in six

AJ Mleczko: Stars in five

Mike Monaco: Stars in six

Arda Öcal: Kraken in seven

Kristen Shilton: Stars in seven

Bob Wischusen: Stars in six

Greg Wyshynski: Stars in six

Consensus prediction: Stars (21 of 25 picks)

Pacific Division

play 1:10 Relive all of Leon Draisaitl's points from the Oilers' 1st-round win Take a look at all of Leon Draisaitl's team-high 11 points from the Oilers' first-round playoff win vs. the Kings.

Sean Allen: Oilers in six

Blake Bolden: Oilers in six

Brian Boucher: Oilers in six

John Buccigross: Oilers in five

Ryan Callahan: Oilers in seven

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Oilers in seven

Sachin Chandan: Oilers in seven

Chris Chelios: Oilers

Ryan S. Clark: Oilers in seven

Ray Ferraro: Oilers in six

Leah Hextall: Oilers in seven

Emily Kaplan: Oilers in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Golden Knights in seven

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Oilers in seven

Steve Levy: Oilers in seven

Vince Masi: Oilers in six

Victoria Matiash: Oilers in seven

Sean McDonough: Oilers in six

Mark Messier: Oilers in six

AJ Mleczko: Golden Knights in seven

Mike Monaco: Oilers in seven

Arda Öcal: Oilers in seven

Kristen Shilton: Oilers in six

Bob Wischusen: Golden Knights in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Oilers in six

Consensus prediction: Oilers (22 of 25 picks)