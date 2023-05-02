The Minnesota Wild signed well-traveled forward Marcus Johansson to a two-year contract worth $4 million on Tuesday.

The Wild acquired Johansson in a midseason trade with the Washington Capitals on Feb. 28. He posted 18 points (six goals, 12 assists), a plus-6 rating and two game-winning goals in 20 regular-season games with the Wild.

Johansson, 32, also tallied two goals in the Wild's first-round playoff series loss to the Dallas Stars.

He had 19 goals and 27 assists overall in 80 games between the two clubs this season.

Johansson also played in Minnesota in the 2020-21 season.

Johansson has 453 career points (163 goals, 290 assists) in 13 seasons with six different teams. He was selected No. 24 overall in the 2009 NHL draft by the Capitals and has been traded five times.