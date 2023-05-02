Washington Capitals defenseman Alex Alexeyev signed a two-year, $1.65 million contract on Tuesday.

Per the Capitals, Alexeyev will receive $775,000 in 2023-24 and $875,000 in 2024-25.

Alexeyev, 23, recorded five points -- all assists -- in 32 games with the Capitals this season. He also had an assist in four games with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

Alexeyev has totaled five points in 33 career games in the NHL since being selected by Washington with the 31st overall pick in the 2018 draft.