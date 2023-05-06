        <
          Lightning sign forward Michael Eyssimont to $1.6M, 2-year deal

          • Associated Press
          May 6, 2023, 12:19 AM ET

          TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Michael Eyssimont to a $1.6 million, two-year contract on Friday.

          Eyssimont, 26, was acquired on March 1 from San Jose for forward Vladislav Namestnikov.

          In 15 regular season games with the Lightning, Eyssimont had a goal and two points. He made his Stanley Cup playoff debut in Game 1 of a first-round series against Toronto and picked up his first playoff points with a goal and an assist in Game 5.

          Tampa Bay lost the series in six games to the Maple Leafs.

          Eyssimont began the 2022-23 season with Winnipeg before being claimed off waivers by San Jose on January 6.