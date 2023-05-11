Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson and Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak were announced Wednesday as the finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award, given to "the most outstanding player in the NHL" as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association.

McDavid won his fifth Art Ross Trophy as the league's leading scorer with 153 points and his first Rocket Richard Trophy for leading the NHL in goals (64), playing all 82 games. He became the first skater in 27 years to score 150 points.

The 26-year-old Oilers star is seeking his fourth Ted Lindsay Award win. Only two other players have won the Ted Lindsay (previously known as the Lester B. Pearson Award) at least four times: Hall of Famers Mario Lemieux (four times) and Wayne Gretzky (five times). The NHLPA began handing out the award in 1970-71.

Karlsson, 32, became the first defenseman in 31 years to score 100 points, finishing with 101 points in 82 games. He also led all defensemen with 25 goals. His 76 assists tied him with Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl for third overall in the NHL this season. Karlsson had the second-most total minutes of ice time (2,100:26) among all NHL skaters.

Karlsson is a finalist for the Norris Trophy, given to the NHL's best all-around defenseman.

Pastrnak was second in the NHL in goals (61) and tied for third overall in points (113) in 82 games. He led all skaters in shots (407) and winning goals (13), and tied for first in overtime goals (four) -- all career highs. The 26-year-old winger helped the Bruins to regular-season records in wins (65) and points (135). He's the first Boston finalist for the NHLPA player of the year award since Joe Thornton in 2002-03.