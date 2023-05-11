Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck are the finalists for the Vezina Trophy, the NHL announced Thursday.

The Vezina goes to the goalie who is considered "to be the best at this position."

Ullmark, who is in his second season with the Bruins, finished 40-6-1 with a 1.89 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage. Ullmark ended the regular season tied for the league lead in wins while leading the NHL outright in GAA and save percentage. Ullmark's performances played a key role in the Bruins finishing with the best regular season record in NHL history with a 65-12-5 mark. The Bruins were eliminated in the first round by the Florida Panthers in seven games.

Sorokin, who is in his third season with the Islanders, set several career highs to help the Isles finish 42-31-9 while claiming one of the two Eastern Conference wild-card spots. Sorokin went 31-22-7 with a 2.34 GAA and a .924 save percentage. He finished ninth in wins, sixth in GAA and was third in save percentage. Sorokin also led the NHL in shutouts with six. The Islanders were also eliminated in the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Hellebuyck, who is in his eighth season with the Jets, previously won the Vezina back in 2020. Hellebuyck finished 37-25-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .920 save percentage. His performances were among the main reasons why the Jets captured one of the two Western Conference wild-card spots before they were eliminated in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights. Hellebuyck was tied for third in wins, was 11th in GAA and fourth in save percentage while also being second in time on ice and saves.

The winner will be announced during the NHL Awards show on June 26 in Nashville.