The Hurricanes eliminate the Devils with an OT winner by Jesper Fast in Game 5. (0:40)

The Carolina Hurricanes eliminated the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, and celebrated at the expense of the Garden State.

Carolina received congratulatory messages for its 3-2 overtime Game 5 win from some notable figures with ties to New Jersey. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice, "The Sopranos" actors Vincent Curatola and Federico Castelluccio, Mauro Castano from the Hoboken-based bakery and show "Cake Boss," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino from "Jersey Shore" and New York Jets superfan Fireman Ed were featured in the clip that the Hurricanes posted on Twitter.

The video was made possible by Cameo, a website that allows its users to pay celebrities to send personalized recorded messages.

Ten minutes later, the team's account used lyrics from "Livin' on a Prayer," a song by New Jersey-based band Bon Jovi, to further celebrate making the Eastern Conference finals.