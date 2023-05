From four-goal performances to OT thrillers, check out the best moments from the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. (1:21)

The second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs was perhaps less shocking than the first, with two division winners (the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes) making it through, along with the Central Division's No. 2 seed Dallas Stars, and the Florida Panthers, whose Cinderella run continues after being the final team to qualify for the postseason.

We're now on to the conference final round, beginning tonight with Hurricanes-Panthers (8 p.m. ET, TNT) and Friday night with Golden Knights-Stars (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+).

Which clubs will make it to the Stanley Cup Final? Here are the picks from the extended ESPN hockey family:

CAR-FLA

VGK-DAL

Eastern Conference

Sean Allen: Panthers in six

Brian Boucher: Panthers in six

John Buccigross: Panthers in five

Ryan Callahan: Panthers in seven

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Hurricanes in six

Sachin Chandan: Panthers in six

Chris Chelios: Panthers in six

Ryan S. Clark: Hurricanes in seven

Linda Cohn: Panthers in seven

Ray Ferraro: Hurricanes in six

Leah Hextall: Panthers in six

Emily Kaplan: Hurricanes in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Panthers in six

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Hurricanes in six

Steve Levy: Panthers in seven

Vince Masi: Hurricanes in six

Victoria Matiash: Hurricanes in six

Sean McDonough: Hurricanes in seven

Mark Messier: Panthers in seven

Mike Monaco: Hurricanes in six

Arda Öcal: Panthers in six

Kristen Shilton: Hurricanes in six

Bob Wischusen: Hurricanes in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Hurricanes in seven

Consensus prediction: Tied (12 picks each)

Oettinger: Stars can win the whole thing Jake Oettinger likes his team's chances against the Golden Knights after the Stars defeated the Kraken in Game 7.

Western Conference

Sean Allen: Stars in six

Brian Boucher: Golden Knights in seven

John Buccigross: Golden Knights in seven

Ryan Callahan: Golden Knights in six

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Golden Knights in six

Sachin Chandan: Stars in seven

Chris Chelios: Golden Knights in seven

Ryan S. Clark: Golden Knights in seven

Linda Cohn: Golden Knights in seven

Ray Ferraro: Golden Knights in seven

Leah Hextall: Stars in seven

Emily Kaplan: Golden Knights in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Stars in seven

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Golden Knights in seven

Steve Levy: Golden Knights in seven

Vince Masi: Golden Knights in seven

Victoria Matiash: Golden Knights in seven

Mark Messier: Golden Knights in seven

Mike Monaco: Golden Knights in seven

Arda Öcal: Stars in six

Kristen Shilton: Golden Knights in seven

Bob Wischusen: Stars in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Stars in six

Consensus prediction: Golden Knights (16 of 23 picks)