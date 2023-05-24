DALLAS -- As the Vegas Golden Knights warmed up before Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, a fan wearing a black-and-gold Mandalorian helmet stood stoically at the glass behind the net. She held a sign that gave the "Star Wars" peoples' credo: "The is the way."

On the opposite end of the ice on Tuesday night, there was another fan cosplaying as a Mandalorian, one of whom is played by Pedro Pascal in "The Mandalorian." He wore a helmet and armor painted in the "victory green" of the Dallas Stars. He also held a sign. It read: "No this is the way."

Matt Day is a Stars fan who has attended games before in his Mandalorian gear, which he made to attend a local fan expo. His girlfriend, Marianne Wait, is also a fan of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+ and especially Emily Swallow's character, The Armorer. So, Day made Wait a replica helmet for The Armorer, which just happened to be gold, the primary color of her favorite NHL team, the Golden Knights.

"She decided that if we play Vegas in the playoffs, then we're going to do this bit where we'll argue back and forth with the signs," Day said.

Fans snapped photos with the two Mandalorians outside and inside of the arena, before the couple settled into their seats in the 100 Level.

Who did Wait think would win Game 3?

"Hopefully, the Stars," she said.

Why? Because if there's a Game 5 in the conference finals, Day and Wait would strap on their jetpacks and fly to Las Vegas.

The trip seems less likely, however, after the Golden Knights' 4-0 win on Tuesday that gave them a 3-0 series lead.