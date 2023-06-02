The Stanley Cup has been awarded to the NHL's champion every year since 1927 (with one exception). From 1915 to 1926, it was awarded to the winner of the NHL/NHA vs. PCHA/WCHL/WHL championship series (with one exception), and prior to that (1893-1914), it went to the winner of the Challenge Cup in Canada.

Put another way: There is a lot of history behind the Stanley Cup.

With the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on tap, here is a list of every Cup winner and runner-up, along with the player who was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the postseason (beginning in 1965).

2022: Colorado Avalanche

Losing team: Tampa Bay Lightning

Conn Smythe: Cale Makar, D, Avalanche

2021: Tampa Bay Lightning

Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

Conn Smythe: Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Lightning

2020: Tampa Bay Lightning

Losing team: Dallas Stars

Conn Smythe: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning

2019: St. Louis Blues

Losing team: Boston Bruins

Conn Smythe: Ryan O'Reilly, C, Blues

2018: Washington Capitals

Losing team: Vegas Golden Knights

Conn Smythe: Alex Ovechkin, LW, Capitals

2017: Pittsburgh Penguins

Losing team: Nashville Predators

Conn Smythe: Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins

2016: Pittsburgh Penguins

Losing team: San Jose Sharks

Conn Smythe: Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins

2015: Chicago Blackhawks

Losing team: Tampa Bay Lightning

Conn Smythe: Duncan Keith, D, Blackhawks

2014: Los Angeles Kings

Losing team: New York Rangers

Conn Smythe: Justin Williams, RW, Kings

2013: Chicago Blackhawks

Losing team: Boston Bruins

Conn Smythe: Patrick Kane, RW, Blackhawks

2012: Los Angeles Kings

Losing team: New Jersey Devils

Conn Smythe: Jonathan Quick, G, Kings

2011: Boston Bruins

Losing team: Vancouver Canucks

Conn Smythe: Tim Thomas, G, Bruins

2010: Chicago Blackhawks

Losing team: Philadelphia Flyers

Conn Smythe: Jonathan Toews, C, Blackhawks

2009: Pittsburgh Penguins

Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

Conn Smythe: Evgeni Malkin, C, Penguins

2008: Detroit Red Wings

Losing team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Conn Smythe: Henrik Zetterberg, C, Red Wings

2007: Anaheim Ducks

Losing team: Ottawa Senators

Conn Smythe: Scott Niedermayer, D, Ducks

2006: Carolina Hurricanes

Losing team: Edmonton Oilers

Conn Smythe: Cam Ward, G, Hurricanes

2005: Cancelled: Season-long lockout

2004: Tampa Bay Lightning

Losing team: Calgary Flames

Conn Smythe: Brad Richards, C, Lightning

2003: New Jersey Devils

Losing team: Mighty Ducks of Anaheim

Conn Smythe: Jean-Sebastien Giguere, G, Mighty Ducks

2002: Detroit Red Wings

Losing team: Carolina Hurricanes

Conn Smythe: Nicklas Lidstrom, D, Red Wings

2001: Colorado Avalanche

Losing team: New Jersey Devils

Conn Smythe: Patrick Roy, G, Avalanche

2000: New Jersey Devils

Losing team: Dallas Stars

Conn Smythe: Scott Stevens, D, Devils

1999: Dallas Stars

Losing team: Buffalo Sabres

Conn Smythe: Joe Nieuwendyk, C, Stars

1998: Detroit Red Wings

Losing team: Washington Capitals

Conn Smythe: Steve Yzerman, C, Red Wings

1997: Detroit Red Wings

Losing team: Philadelphia Flyers

Conn Smythe: Mike Vernon, G, Red Wings

1996: Colorado Avalanche

Losing team: Florida Panthers

Conn Smythe: Joe Sakic, C, Avalanche

1995: New Jersey Devils

Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

Conn Smythe: Claude Lemieux, RW, Devils

1994: New York Rangers

Losing team: Vancouver Canucks

Conn Smythe: Brian Leetch, D, Rangers

1993: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Los Angeles Kings

Conn Smythe: Patrick Roy, G, Canadiens

1992: Pittsburgh Penguins

Losing team: Chicago Blackhawks

Conn Smythe: Mario Lemieux, C, Penguins

1991: Pittsburgh Penguins

Losing team: Minnesota North Stars

Conn Smythe: Mario Lemieux, C, Penguins

1990: Edmonton Oilers

Losing team: Boston Bruins

Conn Smythe: Bill Ranford, G, Oilers

1989: Calgary Flames

Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

Conn Smythe: Al MacInnis, D, Flames

1988: Edmonton Oilers

Losing team: Boston Bruins

Conn Smythe: Wayne Gretzky, C, Oilers

1987: Edmonton Oilers

Losing team: Philadelphia Flyers

Conn Smythe: Ron Hextall, G, Flyers

1986: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Calgary Flames

Conn Smythe: Patrick Roy, G, Canadiens

1985: Edmonton Oilers

Losing team: Philadelphia Flyers

Conn Smythe: Wayne Gretzky, C, Oilers

1984: Edmonton Oilers

Losing team: New York Islanders

Conn Smythe: Mark Messier, C, Oilers

1983: New York Islanders

Losing team: Edmonton Oilers

Conn Smythe: Billy Smith, G, Islanders

1982: New York Islanders

Losing team: Vancouver Canucks

Conn Smythe: Mike Bossy, RW, Islanders

1981: New York Islanders

Losing team: Minnesota North Stars

Conn Smythe: Butch Goring, C, Islanders

1980: New York Islanders

Losing team: Philadelphia Flyers

Conn Smythe: Bryan Trottier, C, Islanders

1979: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: New York Rangers

Conn Smythe: Bob Gainey, C, Canadiens

1978: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Boston Bruins

Conn Smythe: Larry Robinson, D, Canadiens

1977: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Boston Bruins

Conn Smythe: Guy Lafleur, RW, Canadiens

1976: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Philadelphia Flyers

Conn Smythe: Reggie Leach, RW, Flyers

1975: Philadelphia Flyers

Losing team: Buffalo Sabres

Conn Smythe: Bernie Parent, G, Flyers

1974: Philadelphia Flyers

Losing team: Boston Bruins

Conn Smythe: Bernie Parent, G, Flyers

1973: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Chicago Black Hawks

Conn Smythe: Yvan Cournoyer, RW, Canadiens

1972: Boston Bruins

Losing team: New York Rangers

Conn Smythe: Bobby Orr, D, Bruins

1971: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Chicago Black Hawks

Conn Smythe: Ken Dryden, G, Canadiens

1970: Boston Bruins

Losing team: St. Louis Blues

Conn Smythe: Bobby Orr, D, Bruins

1969: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: St. Louis Blues

Conn Smythe: Serge Savard, D, Canadiens

1968: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: St. Louis Blues

Conn Smythe: Glenn Hall, G, Blues

1967: Toronto Maple Leafs

Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

Conn Smythe: Dave Keon, C, Maple Leafs

1966: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

Conn Smythe: Roger Crozier, G, Red Wings

1965: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Chicago Black Hawks

Conn Smythe: Jean Beliveau, C, Canadiens

1964: Toronto Maple Leafs

Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

1963: Toronto Maple Leafs

Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

1962: Toronto Maple Leafs

Losing team: Chicago Black Hawks

1961: Chicago Black Hawks

Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

1960: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Toronto Maple Leafs

1959: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Toronto Maple Leafs

1958: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Boston Bruins

1957: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Boston Bruins

1956: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

1955: Detroit Red Wings

Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

1954: Detroit Red Wings

Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

1953: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Boston Bruins

1952: Detroit Red Wings

Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

1951: Toronto Maple Leafs

Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

1950: Detroit Red Wings

Losing team: New York Rangers

1949: Toronto Maple Leafs

Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

1948: Toronto Maple Leafs

Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

1947: Toronto Maple Leafs

Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

1946: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Boston Bruins

1945: Toronto Maple Leafs

Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

1944: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Chicago Black Hawks

1943: Detroit Red Wings

Losing team: Boston Bruins

1942: Toronto Maple Leafs

Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

1941: Boston Bruins

Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

1940: New York Rangers

Losing team: Toronto Maple Leafs

1939: Boston Bruins

Losing team: Toronto Maple Leafs

1938: Chicago Black Hawks

Losing team: Toronto Maple Leafs

1937: Detroit Red Wings

Losing team: New York Rangers

1936: Detroit Red Wings

Losing team: Toronto Maple Leafs

1935: Montreal Maroons

Losing team: Toronto Maple Leafs

1934: Chicago Black Hawks

Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

1933: New York Rangers

Losing team: Toronto Maple Leafs

1932: Toronto Maple Leafs

Losing team: New York Rangers

1931: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Chicago Black Hawks

1930: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Boston Bruins

1929: Boston Bruins

Losing team: New York Rangers

1928: New York Rangers

Losing team: Montreal Maroons

1927: Ottawa Senators

Losing team: Boston Bruins

1926: Montreal Maroons

Losing team: Victoria Cougars

1925: Victoria Cougars

Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

1924: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Calgary Tigers

1923: Ottawa Senators

Losing team: Edmonton Eskimos

1922: Toronto St. Patricks

Losing team: Vancouver Millionaires

1921: Ottawa Senators

Losing team: Vancouver Millionaires

1920: Ottawa Senators

Losing team: Seattle Metropolitans

1919: Cancelled: Influenza epidemic

1918: Toronto Hockey Club

Losing team: Vancouver Millionaires

1917: Seattle Metropolitans

Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

1916: Montreal Canadiens

Losing team: Portland Rosebuds

1915: Vancouver Millionaires

Losing team: Ottawa Senators