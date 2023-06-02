        <
          Stanley Cup champions: NHL best all-time winners list

          The Stanley Cup has been awarded to the NHL's champion every year since 1927 (with one exception). From 1915 to 1926, it was awarded to the winner of the NHL/NHA vs. PCHA/WCHL/WHL championship series (with one exception), and prior to that (1893-1914), it went to the winner of the Challenge Cup in Canada.

          Put another way: There is a lot of history behind the Stanley Cup.

          With the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on tap, here is a list of every Cup winner and runner-up, along with the player who was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the postseason (beginning in 1965).

          2022: Colorado Avalanche
          Losing team: Tampa Bay Lightning
          Conn Smythe: Cale Makar, D, Avalanche

          2021: Tampa Bay Lightning
          Losing team: Montreal Canadiens
          Conn Smythe: Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Lightning

          2020: Tampa Bay Lightning
          Losing team: Dallas Stars
          Conn Smythe: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning

          2019: St. Louis Blues
          Losing team: Boston Bruins
          Conn Smythe: Ryan O'Reilly, C, Blues

          2018: Washington Capitals
          Losing team: Vegas Golden Knights
          Conn Smythe: Alex Ovechkin, LW, Capitals

          2017: Pittsburgh Penguins
          Losing team: Nashville Predators
          Conn Smythe: Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins

          2016: Pittsburgh Penguins
          Losing team: San Jose Sharks
          Conn Smythe: Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins

          2015: Chicago Blackhawks
          Losing team: Tampa Bay Lightning
          Conn Smythe: Duncan Keith, D, Blackhawks

          2014: Los Angeles Kings
          Losing team: New York Rangers
          Conn Smythe: Justin Williams, RW, Kings

          2013: Chicago Blackhawks
          Losing team: Boston Bruins
          Conn Smythe: Patrick Kane, RW, Blackhawks

          2012: Los Angeles Kings
          Losing team: New Jersey Devils
          Conn Smythe: Jonathan Quick, G, Kings

          2011: Boston Bruins
          Losing team: Vancouver Canucks
          Conn Smythe: Tim Thomas, G, Bruins

          2010: Chicago Blackhawks
          Losing team: Philadelphia Flyers
          Conn Smythe: Jonathan Toews, C, Blackhawks

          2009: Pittsburgh Penguins
          Losing team: Detroit Red Wings
          Conn Smythe: Evgeni Malkin, C, Penguins

          2008: Detroit Red Wings
          Losing team: Pittsburgh Penguins
          Conn Smythe: Henrik Zetterberg, C, Red Wings

          2007: Anaheim Ducks
          Losing team: Ottawa Senators
          Conn Smythe: Scott Niedermayer, D, Ducks

          2006: Carolina Hurricanes
          Losing team: Edmonton Oilers
          Conn Smythe: Cam Ward, G, Hurricanes

          2005: Cancelled: Season-long lockout

          2004: Tampa Bay Lightning
          Losing team: Calgary Flames
          Conn Smythe: Brad Richards, C, Lightning

          2003: New Jersey Devils
          Losing team: Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
          Conn Smythe: Jean-Sebastien Giguere, G, Mighty Ducks

          2002: Detroit Red Wings
          Losing team: Carolina Hurricanes
          Conn Smythe: Nicklas Lidstrom, D, Red Wings

          2001: Colorado Avalanche
          Losing team: New Jersey Devils
          Conn Smythe: Patrick Roy, G, Avalanche

          2000: New Jersey Devils
          Losing team: Dallas Stars
          Conn Smythe: Scott Stevens, D, Devils

          1999: Dallas Stars
          Losing team: Buffalo Sabres
          Conn Smythe: Joe Nieuwendyk, C, Stars

          1998: Detroit Red Wings
          Losing team: Washington Capitals
          Conn Smythe: Steve Yzerman, C, Red Wings

          1997: Detroit Red Wings
          Losing team: Philadelphia Flyers
          Conn Smythe: Mike Vernon, G, Red Wings

          1996: Colorado Avalanche
          Losing team: Florida Panthers
          Conn Smythe: Joe Sakic, C, Avalanche

          1995: New Jersey Devils
          Losing team: Detroit Red Wings
          Conn Smythe: Claude Lemieux, RW, Devils

          1994: New York Rangers
          Losing team: Vancouver Canucks
          Conn Smythe: Brian Leetch, D, Rangers

          1993: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Los Angeles Kings
          Conn Smythe: Patrick Roy, G, Canadiens

          1992: Pittsburgh Penguins
          Losing team: Chicago Blackhawks
          Conn Smythe: Mario Lemieux, C, Penguins

          1991: Pittsburgh Penguins
          Losing team: Minnesota North Stars
          Conn Smythe: Mario Lemieux, C, Penguins

          1990: Edmonton Oilers
          Losing team: Boston Bruins
          Conn Smythe: Bill Ranford, G, Oilers

          1989: Calgary Flames
          Losing team: Montreal Canadiens
          Conn Smythe: Al MacInnis, D, Flames

          1988: Edmonton Oilers
          Losing team: Boston Bruins
          Conn Smythe: Wayne Gretzky, C, Oilers

          1987: Edmonton Oilers
          Losing team: Philadelphia Flyers
          Conn Smythe: Ron Hextall, G, Flyers

          1986: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Calgary Flames
          Conn Smythe: Patrick Roy, G, Canadiens

          1985: Edmonton Oilers
          Losing team: Philadelphia Flyers
          Conn Smythe: Wayne Gretzky, C, Oilers

          1984: Edmonton Oilers
          Losing team: New York Islanders
          Conn Smythe: Mark Messier, C, Oilers

          1983: New York Islanders
          Losing team: Edmonton Oilers
          Conn Smythe: Billy Smith, G, Islanders

          1982: New York Islanders
          Losing team: Vancouver Canucks
          Conn Smythe: Mike Bossy, RW, Islanders

          1981: New York Islanders
          Losing team: Minnesota North Stars
          Conn Smythe: Butch Goring, C, Islanders

          1980: New York Islanders
          Losing team: Philadelphia Flyers
          Conn Smythe: Bryan Trottier, C, Islanders

          1979: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: New York Rangers
          Conn Smythe: Bob Gainey, C, Canadiens

          1978: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Boston Bruins
          Conn Smythe: Larry Robinson, D, Canadiens

          1977: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Boston Bruins
          Conn Smythe: Guy Lafleur, RW, Canadiens

          1976: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Philadelphia Flyers
          Conn Smythe: Reggie Leach, RW, Flyers

          1975: Philadelphia Flyers
          Losing team: Buffalo Sabres
          Conn Smythe: Bernie Parent, G, Flyers

          1974: Philadelphia Flyers
          Losing team: Boston Bruins
          Conn Smythe: Bernie Parent, G, Flyers

          1973: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Chicago Black Hawks
          Conn Smythe: Yvan Cournoyer, RW, Canadiens

          1972: Boston Bruins
          Losing team: New York Rangers
          Conn Smythe: Bobby Orr, D, Bruins

          1971: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Chicago Black Hawks
          Conn Smythe: Ken Dryden, G, Canadiens

          1970: Boston Bruins
          Losing team: St. Louis Blues
          Conn Smythe: Bobby Orr, D, Bruins

          1969: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: St. Louis Blues
          Conn Smythe: Serge Savard, D, Canadiens

          1968: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: St. Louis Blues
          Conn Smythe: Glenn Hall, G, Blues

          1967: Toronto Maple Leafs
          Losing team: Montreal Canadiens
          Conn Smythe: Dave Keon, C, Maple Leafs

          1966: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Detroit Red Wings
          Conn Smythe: Roger Crozier, G, Red Wings

          1965: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Chicago Black Hawks
          Conn Smythe: Jean Beliveau, C, Canadiens

          1964: Toronto Maple Leafs
          Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

          1963: Toronto Maple Leafs
          Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

          1962: Toronto Maple Leafs
          Losing team: Chicago Black Hawks

          1961: Chicago Black Hawks
          Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

          1960: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Toronto Maple Leafs

          1959: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Toronto Maple Leafs

          1958: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Boston Bruins

          1957: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Boston Bruins

          1956: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

          1955: Detroit Red Wings
          Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

          1954: Detroit Red Wings
          Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

          1953: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Boston Bruins

          1952: Detroit Red Wings
          Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

          1951: Toronto Maple Leafs
          Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

          1950: Detroit Red Wings
          Losing team: New York Rangers

          1949: Toronto Maple Leafs
          Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

          1948: Toronto Maple Leafs
          Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

          1947: Toronto Maple Leafs
          Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

          1946: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Boston Bruins

          1945: Toronto Maple Leafs
          Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

          1944: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Chicago Black Hawks

          1943: Detroit Red Wings
          Losing team: Boston Bruins

          1942: Toronto Maple Leafs
          Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

          1941: Boston Bruins
          Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

          1940: New York Rangers
          Losing team: Toronto Maple Leafs

          1939: Boston Bruins
          Losing team: Toronto Maple Leafs

          1938: Chicago Black Hawks
          Losing team: Toronto Maple Leafs

          1937: Detroit Red Wings
          Losing team: New York Rangers

          1936: Detroit Red Wings
          Losing team: Toronto Maple Leafs

          1935: Montreal Maroons
          Losing team: Toronto Maple Leafs

          1934: Chicago Black Hawks
          Losing team: Detroit Red Wings

          1933: New York Rangers
          Losing team: Toronto Maple Leafs

          1932: Toronto Maple Leafs
          Losing team: New York Rangers

          1931: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Chicago Black Hawks

          1930: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Boston Bruins

          1929: Boston Bruins
          Losing team: New York Rangers

          1928: New York Rangers
          Losing team: Montreal Maroons

          1927: Ottawa Senators
          Losing team: Boston Bruins

          1926: Montreal Maroons
          Losing team: Victoria Cougars

          1925: Victoria Cougars
          Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

          1924: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Calgary Tigers

          1923: Ottawa Senators
          Losing team: Edmonton Eskimos

          1922: Toronto St. Patricks
          Losing team: Vancouver Millionaires

          1921: Ottawa Senators
          Losing team: Vancouver Millionaires

          1920: Ottawa Senators
          Losing team: Seattle Metropolitans

          1919: Cancelled: Influenza epidemic

          1918: Toronto Hockey Club
          Losing team: Vancouver Millionaires

          1917: Seattle Metropolitans
          Losing team: Montreal Canadiens

          1916: Montreal Canadiens
          Losing team: Portland Rosebuds

          1915: Vancouver Millionaires
          Losing team: Ottawa Senators