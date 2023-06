Stanley Cup Final picks: Who wins Panthers-Golden Knights?

Relive the playoff paths that the Panthers and the Golden Knights took to make it to the Stanley Cup Final. (1:04)

It all comes down to this. The Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights and the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers are poised to square off in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

Who will head home with the most glorious trophy in sports? Here are the picks from the extended ESPN hockey family:

Sean Allen: Panthers in six

Blake Bolden: Panthers in six

Brian Boucher: Golden Knights in seven

John Buccigross: Golden Knights in six

Ryan Callahan: Golden Knights in six

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Golden Knights in six

Sachin Chandan: Panthers in six

Chris Chelios: Panthers in seven

Ryan S. Clark: Golden Knights in seven

Linda Cohn: Golden Knights in six

Ray Ferraro: Golden Knights in five

Leah Hextall: Panthers in six

Emily Kaplan: Golden Knights in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Golden Knights in six

Hilary Knight: Panthers in six

Don La Greca: Golden Knights in six

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Golden Knights in six

Steve Levy: Panthers in seven

Vince Masi: Panthers in seven

Victoria Matiash: Panthers in seven

Sean McDonough: Golden Knights in seven

Mike Monaco: Golden Knights in seven

Arda Öcal: Panthers in six

Kristen Shilton: Panthers in six

P.K. Subban: Panthers in seven

Bob Wischusen: Golden Knights in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Golden Knights in six

Consensus prediction: Golden Knights (15 of 27 picks)