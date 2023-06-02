How much are Stanley Cup Final tickets for Golden Knights-Panthers?

Relive the playoff paths that the Panthers and the Golden Knights took to make it to the Stanley Cup Final. (1:04)

The Stanley Cup Final will return to Las Vegas and South Florida for the Florida Panthers vs. the Vegas Golden Knights. For fans of the Knights, who reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2018, tickets to the first two games at T-Mobile Arena are a bit cheaper this time around.

According to Vivid Seats data, the average price for a ticket to Game 1 is $763. In 2018, which was the franchise's first trip to the Final, the average price was $1,062. That was the highest average price for recent teams making their Stanley Cup Final debut or returning after a long drought. Last year's Game 1 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche had an average of $1,052. The Avalanche, who hosted Game 1, were playing their first Stanley Cup Final game since 2001. When the St. Louis Blues hosted their first-ever Final game in 2019, the average was $869.

For Saturday's opening game, the lowest-available ticket is going for $405 on the Knights' website, while TickPick lists a no-view, standing room-only ticket for $311. The most-expensive ticket is $9,750. These prices don't reflect taxes or fees.

For Game 3, The Panthers' first Stanley Cup Final game since 1996, the average price for a ticket at Sunrise Arena is $628, according to Vivid Seats. At Ticketmaster, the Panthers' ticket seller, the lowest-priced ticket is $538. The most expensive ticket is reselling for $9,000, before taxes and fees. The average prices for Game 4 are a bit higher at $689.

If the series goes to seven games, fans might need some extra casino winnings to get in to the game. The prices via the Knights' website range from $900-25,000.