The owners of the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers are teaming to donate $100,000 to organizations serving veterans at the end of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

The best-of-seven series between the clubs begins Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Knights owner Bill Foley and his counterpart, Vincent Viola, announced their donation on Saturday. Both are graduates of the United States Military Academy at West Point. Foley went on to serve in the Air Force and Viola in the Army.

The owners chose the organizations that will receive the donation from the other owner. As a result, Viola and the Panthers will contribute to The Folded Flag Foundation, while Foley and the Knights will send a check to Gold Star Teen Adventures.

Both nonprofits focus on the children and families of deceased military and law enforcement personnel.