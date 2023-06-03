Relive the playoff paths that the Panthers and the Golden Knights took to make it to the Stanley Cup Final. (1:04)

The 2023 Stanley Cup Final is finally here as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in Game 1.

Both teams enter the series with hopes to hoist their franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup. It marks the seventh time in league history that both teams in the championship series are in pursuit of their first championship.

The teams have a limited history with each other, but Vegas holds an all-time record of 6-3-1 against Florida and they split their regular season matchups, 1-1.

Jack Eichel has emerged as a key player for Vegas this postseason, while Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk's clutch playoff performance includes scoring three game-winning goals in the conference final series.

Tickets for Saturday's action at T-Mobile Arena are going for over $700 and the Knights are a narrow favorite among ESPN's experts to win the series.

Here are all the happenings around Game 1 in Vegas:

You'd think it's just any old game if it wasn't for the shirts 😂 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/V6d5xLG0NY — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 3, 2023

THIS IS HOW WE DO THE #StanleyCup FINAL IN LAS VEGAS 🤩 @marshmello pic.twitter.com/NupJiTHxYB — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 3, 2023

